Climate Vault announces new solutions for carbon reduction, spurring innovation in carbon removal technology





Chicago-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Climate Vault, a non-profit organization founded at the University of Chicago by a team led by economist Professor Michael Greenstone, as evidence increases that climate change threatens current and future generations. Announced a new solution today for carbon reduction using government regulated markets. Climate Vaults’ innovative solutions shorten the timeline for individuals and organizations seeking to reduce emissions. Climate Vaults’ mission is to significantly reduce CO2, one of the leading causes of climate change, while supporting the innovation of carbon removal technologies designed to eliminate past CO2.

Climate Vault is an antidote to frequent reliability issues and the opacity of voluntary offset programs. This approach leverages the power of government-regulated compliance markets and prevents polluters from using them by purchasing and storing carbon permits. In addition, Climate Vault is the world’s first carbon dioxide removal (CDR) by facilitating innovations in carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technology and providing grants to make them viable and cost effective. Help create an ecosystem of technologies.

Our response to the challenges of climate change defines our generation. Climate Vault is unique to both individual and organizational supporters to achieve verifiable and measurable carbon savings by reducing their footprints or by truly advancing their investment portfolio to ESG. Provides a method of. Michael Greenstone, co-founder of the University of Chicago’s Climate Vault and Milton Friedman Distinguished Service Professor in Economics, said that in doing so, supporters can dramatically initiate the innovations our children and the planet need. This occupies most of the University of Chicago’s long tradition of identifying methods that can be used to solve critical social problems. Greenstone previously served as Chief Economist on the Council of Economic Advisers of President Obama, co-leading the initial development of the US Government’s social costs of carbon.

UChicago recently raised its current 10-year greenhouse gas reduction target, focusing on areas where it can show positive economic returns on investment while reducing campus emissions. Ivan Samstein, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the University of Chicago, helps Climate Vault create low-cost off-campus benchmarks to assess initiatives that have the potential to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Chicago. We are proud to partner with Climate Vault as a means within our broad portfolio to continue our efforts to dramatically reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Co-founder of Climate Vault

Greenstone and a team of leaders have developed the Climate Vault vision and model with basic support from the University of Chicago as part of the university’s path to carbon neutrality. The founders are:

Dr. Michael Greenstone, a prominent service professor of economics at the University of Chicago, Milton Friedman.Former President Obama’s Chief Economist, Founder and CEO of DRW Bala Srinivasan, Senior Advisor to the University of Chicago Andrew Dailey, Managing Director of MGI Research

Don Wilson, founder and CEO of DRW, finds it very rewarding to develop a market-driven approach that drives innovation to mitigate climate change, one of the most pressing issues today. With Climate Vault, entities become carbon neutral today in a regulated and transparent way. We also support innovators who develop carbon capture technology with grants when storing credits. This full-cycle approach is a differentiator and I am particularly keen on it.

Climate Vault First-Movers

Early supporters of Climate Vaults are industry leaders who see Climate Vault solutions as a valid, transparent and influential carbon reduction strategy.

These supporters have enabled Climate Vault to initially reduce more than 200,000 metric tons of carbon at the official launch of a nonprofit organization. This is more than 5% of the total CO2 saved by all Tesla vehicles in the United States so far.

Climate Vault works closely with supporters, including academic and business leaders such as Vanderbilt University and DRW, to help achieve today’s carbon neutrality and also with TPG, a global financial firm.

We have strengthened our commitment to sustainability by supporting Climate Vaults’ new and innovative solutions. Daniel Diermeier, President of Vanderbilt University, said that with our help, Vanderbilt was the first member of the Association of American Universities (AAU) to achieve carbon neutrality decades earlier than originally targeted. Stated.

Maryanne Hancock, CEO of TPGs YAnalytics, appreciates Climate Vaults’ innovative and transparent approach and leverages this solution as part of its toolkit to offset enterprise carbon dioxide emissions. I will. We believe that this type of innovation and support for carbon removal technology by Climate Vaults is an important part of the evolution to the quality, reliability and influential solutions that the planet needs.

Other Climate Vault supporters include the University of Chicago, Swarthmore College, Burger Capital, Rhodium Group, Newmarket Capital, Rootstock, Pull Rivers Labs, EJM Associates, and Adkindred. Cleary Gottlieb also launched Climate Vault and provided ongoing free legal support to fulfill its mission.

Climate Vault Technology Experts Chamber

To foster new tangible carbon removal technologies, Climate Vault has convened a technical expert meeting to assess, assess, and measure impacts. The Chamber of Commerce, chaired by former US Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz, has the industry’s top mindset in CO2 removal, energy, and policy. The members are:

Ernest J. Monitz, Chair of the Technical Experts Council.Former US Energy Secretary 2013-17 Cathy Woteki, Distinguished Institute Professor, Biocomplexity Institute, UVA; Former Deputy Secretary USDA John Dotch, Professor of Honorary Institute, Department of Chemistry; Former Energy Director Stephen Pakara, Frederick D. Petrie Ecology and Evolution Professor of Biology, Princeton Margaret Reinen, Vice President of Marine Science, Director of Scripps Institution of Oceanography, Director of Sally Benson, University of California, San Diego, Professor of Precourt Family, Department of Energy Resources Engineering, Faculty of Earth Energy and Environmental Sciences, University of California

There are also major changes in climate policy and political reality with the Biden administration. Climate is a winning issue in the recent presidential election, and Americans are ready for change and want to change. We now need to innovate to accelerate decarbonization, said Ernest Monitz, former Secretary of Energy and CEO of the Energy Future Initiative. It will be difficult to reach the Biden administration’s goal of zero net emissions by 2050. Climate Vault provides an important way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate innovation in removing legacy carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Climate Vault Calculator

With Climate Vault, everyone can reduce carbon dioxide emissions from their daily lives, travel and even their investments. Climate Vault provides a simple button to reach carbon neutrality today. The Climate Vault Calculator is here: https: //climatevault.org/get-started/#/general-about-you.

About Climate Vault

Founded at the University of Chicago, Climate Vault is a non-profit organization that harnesses the power of the compliance market to reduce and eliminate carbon pollution. The two approaches are 1) purchasing and storing pollution permits in the cap and trade market to prevent carbon pollution, and 2) carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technology to eliminate past pollution. Support. Climate Vault works with climate-sensitive individuals and organizations to protect current and future generations from the harmful effects of climate change by providing innovative solutions to reduce carbon emissions today. Useful for. Visit www.ClimateVault.org to learn more about our approach, calculate individual footprints and help your organization or financial portfolio reach net zero. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to join the climate change conversation.

trademark

All trademarks, service marks, and company names belong to their respective owners.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos