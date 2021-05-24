Scientists have added tactile sensation to a mind-controlled robotic arm





Most people probably underestimate how our tactile sensations help us navigate the world around us. A new study reveals a robotic arm with the ability to feel that the user can feel the time it takes to complete a task in half.

In recent years, rapid advances in both robotics and neural interfaces have brought the dream of bioengineering limbs (like those played by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars movies) in the immediate vicinity. In 2019, researchers unveiled a robotic prosthesis with a tactile sensation that users can control with their own thoughts.

But so far, these devices have typically relied on connections to the nerves and muscles of the patient’s remaining upper arm. This means that the device will not work for people who are paralyzed or who have suffered excessive tissue damage due to injury.

But that may change soon. For the first time, researchers have enabled patients to use a direct connection to the brain to control a robotic arm while at the same time receiving sensory information from the device. And by closing the loop, the patient was able to complete the task in half the time compared to controlling the arm without feedback.

“The controls are very intuitive and I basically just think of them as moving their arms,” ​​a researcher at the University of Pittsburgh and a patient, Nathan Copeland, who has been working for six years, told NPR. It was.

Results reported in Science show that implants in the Copelands somatosensory area can be used to elicit localized sensations in the area of ​​the hand, despite loss of sensation and control due to spinal cord injury. Based on previous studies of.

The 28-year-old woman previously used a neural interface connected to the motor cortex to control an external robotic arm, but in the latest experiment, researchers combined the two studies with impressive results. Was issued.

A series of tasks designed to test dexterity, such as moving objects of various shapes and sizes, pouring from one cup to another, and the time it takes Copeland to complete these tasks. Was reduced from a median of 20 seconds to just 10 seconds. His performance was often comparable to that of a healthy person.

The sensory information that Copeland receives from his arm is still fairly rudimentary. The sensor measures the torque of the joints at the base of the robot’s fingers. Torque is converted into an electrical signal and sent to the brain. He reported that the feedback felt unnatural, like pressure and a mild tingle.

But still, just looking at the movements of the hands collects far more information than a taxi. This is all he had to do before. And this approach is mostly training, unlike other common approaches based on sensory replacement that stimulate skin patches or provide visual or auditory cues that the patient must learn to associate with tactile sensation. Did not need.

There’s still a long way to go in making the senses more realistic and bringing this technology to people’s homes, but the closer you get to reproducing normal inputs to the brain, the better, Robert Gaunt. , The co-author of the treatise said in a press release.

When even limited imperfections were restored, a person’s performance improved in a fairly important way.

The external robot arm is still far from a properly integrated prosthesis, and it can take a considerable amount of work to pack all the required technology into a more portable package. However, Bolu Ajiboye, a neural engineer at Case Western Reserve University, told Wired that providing realistic sensory signals directly to the brain, especially those relayed in real time, is an important advance. It was.

From a relevant scientific point of view, Aldo Faisal of Imperial College London said that tactile integration could not only improve prosthetic limb performance, but also give patients greater ownership of replacement limbs. ..

Breakthroughs also open the door to interesting lines of scientific research, such as whether similar approaches can help advance robotics or can be used to enhance human perception with non-biological sensors. ..

