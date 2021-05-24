Users complain about the new Siri remote scrolling feature





When Apple announced the new Apple TV 4K, users were eager to buy a redesigned Siri Remote. In fact, over 30% of readers were only interested in remotes. Users are having trouble with the scrolling capabilities of the 2nd generation Siri Remote because new hardware is already available.

As Reddit users said, users on social media are complaining that the new remote scrolling feature is “a little counterintuitive.” Another user experienced the same thing on Twitter. “Who else has strange scrolling behavior on the new Apple TV 4K and Siri Remote? When I try to scroll the new Click Wheel, it keeps scrolling back and forth.”

Apple TV + content scrolling seems fine, but some streaming services, such as Disney +, don’t support the second-generation Siri Remote Click Wheel.

According to Reddit users, it’s easy to “fix” this.

“I think you’re swiping left or right. If you use the scroll wheel when the show is paused, keep pressing the outer circle with your finger until a small circular icon pops up. Then it should work properly in circular motion. “

Apple also provides users with tips on how to use the second generation Siri Remote on its support page.

Play or Pause: Press the center of the click pad or press the Play / Pause button Rewind or Fast Forward 10 seconds: Press the click pad ring left or right Press Continuously Back or Forward: Press the click pad ring continue. Press left or right repeatedly to toggle between reverse or fast forward (2x, 3x, 4x) options. Press the center of the click pad or press the play / pause button to resume playback. Use the video thumbnails in the playback timeline to rewind or fast forward to find the scene.[再生/一時停止]Press the button or press the center of the click pad to pause the video. A preview thumbnail is displayed above the playback timeline at the bottom of the screen. Swipe left or right to move the time back and forth. For more precise control, place your finger on the outer edge of the click pad ring until the ring icon appears on the screen, and then rotate your finger counterclockwise or clockwise around the click pad ring.

Was this helpful? Are you struggling to get used to the second generation Siri Remote? Please let us know in the comments section below.

read more:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for Apple news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos