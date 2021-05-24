Bridging the gap in technology-based therapies for menopause





According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, about 6,000 women in the United States are menopausal every day. That’s a lot. And that’s just the number in the United States. Still, despite the femtech boom, few technologies have been developed for women experiencing this stage of life.

Alpha Lehmann

Caria

The gap is what Arfa Rehman and Scott Gorman are trying to address with Caria. This is an app that helps women learn and manage over 40 physical and emotional menopausal symptoms.

Rehman says it wasn’t easy for me to have to solve this problem when we did our research.

Lack of innovation

She and Gorman met during a graduate job at Oxford University focusing on technology products for neurocognitive impairment. During their research, they made what Lehmann called a spectacular discovery. Menopause and menopause are biomarkers of many chronic health conditions in later women, including cognitive and cardiovascular changes. She says it’s a very complex and important transition for women.

However, upon further investigation, I was amazed at the lack of innovation and research on this issue and the symptoms of various attempts associated with menopause such as hot flashes and insomnia. Then, after talking to hundreds of women, they were convinced that they needed to develop new technologies to address these health problems. According to their survey, 80% of women say their symptoms affect their daily lives. And one in four was considering quitting their job because they couldn’t manage their symptoms.

Scott Gorman

Caria

What was available was a drug-based approach like hormone therapy, and a variety of supplements, an unregulated market that Lehman described as a Wild West situation. What was completely lacking was a technical product that helped women determine if their problems were actually caused by menopause. To manage their symptoms.

Cognitive behavioral therapy

Menopause affects so many aspects of women’s health that Lehmann and Gorman realized that a combination of psychological, emotional and physical health approaches was needed. To that end, Maria combines self-guided cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) technology with nutrition and physical exercise. According to Rehman, CBT is usually done directly (because it can be very costly), so delivering it via an app is a novel approach.

Women chat with AI-based digital assistants about their health history and symptoms, identify where they are in the menopause, and provide treatment recommendations. According to Lehmann, it usually takes about four years and $ 20,000 for most women to reach that point.

Then, once a woman knows which treatment is right for her, she can follow the platform program to reduce the severity of her symptoms. There is also a health tracker to monitor the symptoms. As is often the case, changes will update the recommendations. The platform also has a community where women can exchange help and help.

Free version and premium version

Rehman and Gorman founded the company in 2019 and released a beta version of the app in 2020. According to Rehman, it is currently used by more than 50,000 women. Venture support comes from Antler, Serena Ventures, Bayer and more. Lehmann did not disclose the amount she raised.

Some features are free, including features that are rated and access to a limited amount of nutritional advice. Introduced about two months ago, the premium version provides more detailed processing. The company is also considering other distribution channels. For example, Rehman and Gorman recently partnered with Bayer Pharmaceuticals to explore commercial applications such as the combination of Caria and menopausal medications.

