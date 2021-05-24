Biomutant Review Fury Post Apocalypse | Metro News





Biomutants are pretty boring (Photo: THQ Nordic)

The brand new franchise is one of the most beautiful open world environments to date, offering a very positive view of life after the end.

If there’s one thing the video game industry needs to encourage it further, its new IP (intellectual property) games aren’t just sequels, spin-offs, or licensed partnerships. So it’s very annoying when you get the overwhelming feeling that it’s really not so good within the first hour of playing something like that. It’s even more unfortunate if there are positive elements, such as graphics and customization options, that other parts of the game aren’t properly available.

The presentations are mostly children’s story book presentations, but in gameplay terms they will soon fall into a color mismatch. Biomutant is a fairly standard open world action role-playing game. It will take some time for the setting to be revealed, but instead of dry deserts and devastated skyscrapers, the landscape is essentially end-to-end, except that the landscape is dominated by lush greenery rather than the ruins of the Old World. It is theoretical.

What that means is that the various tribes are evolutions of previously numb creatures, all of which now look like anthropomorphic rodents and bears. However, in most cases it cannot be identified as specific. My player character is vaguely like a cat. Or at least before you start making further changes to them.

The actual plot of the game involves the tree of life being slowly poisoned by an oil spill as the monster bites each of its many roots. You can imagine what role you play in all of this, but it’s impossible not only to defeat World Eater, but also to have six tribes all at once, so pit in one You have to choose. Against others, to leave only those who are kind to the Tree of Life.

These almost Game of Thrones-style tricks sit awkwardly next to game-specific presentations. This includes the ever-present narrator who appears to be trying to impress the book from the Galactic Hitchhiker Guide, unless there are no jokes.

All animals speak awkwardly, and the narrator must translate these into English with comments as he says or she thinks. Not only does this take twice as long for every conversation, but it also allows you to quickly move away from the conversation, making it almost impossible to care about characters and events.

The tone Biomutant takes is pretty weird, given that the fighting when switching between guns and swords is like a simplified Devil May Cry. The former aim is by no means reliable enough, but the airy lock-on system always seems to have its own idea of ​​who you should shoot. Close quarters is better, but less diverse. Everything revolves around three combos, so you can perform a super move.

Once you get used to it, the action is okay and there is a sense of scale with lots of big enemies, but there is too little feedback to get real fun (apparently no one wants to see blood or damage) furry animals ).

As you continue to level up, you will gain access to more basic magical and psychic abilities. Some of these are limited by the character class you initially select. However, the most interesting element of customization is the weapon. Not because most of them make a big difference, but because they are all made up of different bits of apocalyptic debris and it’s so much fun to combine broken road signs and mechanical parts with little or no restrictions. ..

The fact that you have to rely on such a minor part of the game to provide entertainment is a predictable routine where you have to defeat each boss using a different vehicle where you have to find the parts before You can say it all because it settles down quickly. Not only is the structure stylized, but if you don’t use your abilities by grasping the handles of speedboats and mechas, you’ll undermine the entire aspect of character customization in terms of defeating the game’s biggest enemies. I will.

Biomutant combat is okay, but nothing more (Photo: THQ Nordic)

After all, the best part of Biomutant is just the open world itself. Nothing terribly interesting has happened there, but it’s pretty clean to the point where I thought I was playing the PlayStation 5 version at first. Colorful visuals are a real breath of fresh air, especially for post-apocalyptic games. The only downside is that even if you think the animal is really cute, it’s really cute.

But the real problem with Biomutant is that it’s not a brand new game. It may not be a sequel, but from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Fallout, the influence of other games is very obvious and rarely done as much as the original game. For example, moral decisions usually don’t have gray areas and don’t seem to be as important as the first ones made. Which of the first two tribes is clearly better, and the other is clearly evil.

Details: Game News

We admitted to Biomutant that we tried something new, but most of the time we copied other games and did what they did, but not the same. Unique ideas are always the most interesting part of the experience, but not enough to keep you interested.

In fact, it’s one of the most boring games we’ve played for a long time, nothing bad enough to make it interesting or angry, and enough to actively look forward to it. there is no. Biomutants may not look like a typical post-apocalyptic game, but most of what it offers has been seen many times before.

Biomutant Review Summary

In short: It’s pretty pretty, but this patchwork of other game ideas doesn’t have enough to keep you interested during repetitive and unfamiliar open world actions.

Pros: A beautiful open world environment is one of the best of the outgoing generation. The weapon creation system is neat. Vehicles are fun, even if they impair the character’s abilities.

Disadvantages: Routine mission structures and unstimulated repetitive combat quickly become a chore. A terrible storytelling choice keeps you away from plots and characters.

Score: 4/10

Format: PlayStation 4 (reviewed), Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5, PC Price: 54.99 Publisher: THQ Nordic Developer: Experiment 101 Release Date: May 25, 2021 Age Rating: 12

