Amazon’s first discount on the M11 1-inch iPad Pro is $ 50 off.





A new week has arrived and all the best deals today are found with the first Amazon discount on the new M11 1-inch iPad Pro. This is in addition to the latest Anker sale, which includes the latest iPad Air for $ 79 off and MagSafe accessories and more. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

M11 1-inch iPad Pro receives first Amazon discount

Amazon is currently offering Apples’ new M11 1-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $ 749. Usually $ 799, today’s offer saves $ 50, comparable to the lowest pre-order discount we’ve seen at the beginning of the month, and the first Amazon discount ever.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro comes with the M1 chip that graced the latest Macs. With an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support, you can count on all the power of your MacBook. It’s lined up with all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID.

Up to $ 79 off Apples’ latest iPad Air

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air at a discounted price, with discounts of up to $ 79 from selected configurations. All in all, we’re looking at everything from the base model to the Wi-Fi + Cellular version, higher tier storage capacity, and almost every colorway available from $ 550. These discounts are in line with or exceed previous mentions and are often the lowest in Amazon’s history.

If you don’t need all the features of the new M1 iPad Pro, Apple’s latest iPad Air offers a similar overall experience, but today’s discounts make it even more affordable. You’re looking at a 10.9 inch end-to-end Liquid Retina display that supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. Equipped with a new A14 Bionic processor, it has 256GB of storage, USB-C charging, up to 10 hours of battery life, and Touch ID on the power button. Let’s take a closer look at all the features of launch coverage.

Save on AnkerMagSafe chargers and more

Anker will start this week with the latest Amazon sale and discount your selection of chargers, Thunderbolt 3 docks and more. The headlining is the new $ 18 PowerWave Pad Slim MagSafe Charger. Usually getting $ 21, today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen since it was announced at the beginning of the month, marking the lowest ever.

As Ankers’ most compact MagSafe-compatible charger to date, its new PowerWave Pad Slim features a magnetic design that snaps directly to the back of your iPhone 12 series handset. It can refuel the device at a speed of 7.5W, making it even lighter than Apple’s official model.

Best trade-in

9to5Mac also monitors all the best trade-in transactions that take place each month on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches and more. When deciding when to upgrade your device, be sure to check out the best trade-in deals of the month. Or, if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used device in cash and support 9to5Mac along the way, contact your trade-in partner directly.

