Will Google’s new tools identify skin conditions, what people do with that information?





Google announced last Tuesday that it has developed a new artificial intelligence tool to help people identify their skin condition. As with any symptomatology checker, you face the question of how accurately you can perform the task. But experts say that how it affects people’s behavior should also be scrutinized: does it increase their likelihood of going to the doctor? Is it unlikely?

These types of symptomatology check tools usually reveal that you can’t diagnose your health, but you can tell people what’s wrong in the last decade. Some have millions of users and are worth tens of millions of dollars. Dozens of people have appeared in the last year, allowing them to see if they have COVID-19 (including those by Google).

Despite their growth, little information is available on how symptomatology checkers change the way people manage their health. Jac Dinnes, a senior researcher at the Institute of Applied Health at the University of Birmingham, who evaluated the skin condition of smartphone apps, said it was not the type of analysis that is normally done before the product is launched. They focus on the answers that symptomatology checkers give, not how people respond to those answers.

I don’t know what the impact will be

She says that if you don’t actually evaluate the tools you intend to use, you won’t know what the impact will be.

Fill the knowledge gap

Google’s dermatology tools are designed to help you answer your symptom questions by uploading three pictures of your skin problem. The following is a list of conditions that an artificial intelligence drive system might consider optimal. View the state textbook image and encourage users to search for the state on Google. The user can choose to save the case for later review or permanently delete it. The company aims to launch a pilot version later this year.

It could also show you how to continue investigating potential issues outside the tool itself, a Google spokeswoman told The Verge.

When developing artificial intelligence tools like the new Google program, researchers tend to evaluate the accuracy of machine learning programs. They want to know exactly how well a known problem matches the unknown, like a strange rash image uploaded by someone. Google hasn’t released data on the latest iterations of dermatological tools, but the company says it has an 84% chance that the top three recommendations include an exact match with skin problems.

Usually, there is less focus on how users handle that information. This makes it difficult to determine if such a tool can actually achieve one of its goals. It is to give people access to information that may ease the burden on lean dermatologists around the world. There is no doubt that there is such a huge demand for dermatologists, says Dinnes. There is a desire to use tools that are perceived to improve the situation, but I’m not sure if they really help.

There is a desire to use tools that are perceived to improve the situation, but I’m not sure if they really help.

Hamish Fraser, an associate professor of medicine at Brown University who studies symptomatology checkers, says it’s a big gap in our understanding. In addition to the basic question of whether people can interpret and use the system correctly, there is also this question about whether people actually respond to what is fed back from the system.

As these tools become more and more marketable, it’s important to fill that gap, Fraser said. There are more and more new technologies. Understanding how they can change people’s behavior is very important as their role in healthcare is likely to grow.

Fraser says people are already voting on their own feet when it comes to checking symptoms and looking for illness using Google and other search engines. Obviously there should be.

What do people do next?

Ideally, future studies will ask people using the symptomatology checker for permission to follow up and ask what they have done next, or to contact their doctor.

Whether a random sample of millions of people using it got something from a system related to what was actually happening, or what their doctor said, or they were in the emergency department You will start to understand very soon if you went to. , He says.

One of the few studies that asked some of these questions followed up about 150,000 people using a virtual medical chatbot called Buoy Health. Researchers have determined how likely they are to see a doctor before using the bot, and how likely they are to see a doctor after confirming the bot’s remarks. About one-third say they wait for their GP instead of going to the emergency room instead of seeking emergency treatment. Only 4% said they would take more urgent action than before using the chatbot. The rest remained about the same.

Its only study evaluates checkers for common medical symptoms such as genital health problems and gastrointestinal pain. However, the findings were, in a sense, counterintuitive. Many doctors are worried that symptomatology checkers will lead to abuse of the medical system and send people to receive unnecessary treatment. This seemed to indicate the opposite, Fraser says. The findings also showed how important accuracy is. Distracting people from treatment can be a major problem if done improperly.

If you’re worried about your skin and the app says it’s low-risk or seems to be okay, delaying the decision to see you can have serious consequences, says Dunnes. ..

Still, that type of analysis tends to be uncommon. The company behind an existing app for checking skin symptoms, called Aysa, has not yet explicitly investigated users to find out what steps they took after using the tool. .. ArtPapier, CEO of VisualDx, the company behind Aysa, believes that based on case feedback, many will use this tool as a second opinion to reaffirm the information they get from their doctors. .. But he doesn’t have quantitative data.

We don’t ask them to go back to the app and tell them what the doctor said.

I don’t know if they went anywhere after that, he says. We don’t ask them to go back to the app and tell them what the doctor said. According to Papier, the company is working to incorporate this type of feedback loop into the app.

Google plans to follow up on dermatological tools, including a partnership with Stanford University to test the tools in good health. In an interview with The Verge, the company will monitor the performance of its algorithms, said Lily Peng, Google’s medical scientist and product manager. The team has not announced plans to study what people do after using the tool.

Understanding people’s tendency to use information from symptomatology checkers helps ensure that tools are deployed in ways that actually improve people’s experience in the medical system. Information about what steps a group of people will take after using checkers will give developers and doctors a more complete picture of the interests in the tools they are building. Those who have the resources to meet with experts may be able to follow up on the rash of concern, Fraser says. He says he will probably take action if things get worse.

Others who do not have that access may only have a symptomatology checker. It puts us a lot of responsibility, and he says, especially those who are vulnerable and unlikely to get formal medical opinion, are most likely to rely on these tools. Doing your homework and staying safe is especially important.

