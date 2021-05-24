Interdisciplinary student team wins cyberstorm contest





Tower, a team of computer science and cyber engineering students, won the highest honor at the 12th Cyberstorm Event at Louisiana Tech University. The team included Joseph Brown, a cyber engineering student in Covington, Louisiana. Jacob Dumontier, a cyber engineering student in New Orleans, Louisiana. Seth Gothrow, a cyber engineering student in Raceland, Louisiana. Cameron Mitchell, a computer science student in Boger City, Louisiana. Nicholas Morgan, a cyber engineering student in Sherwood, Arkansas. Carterley, a cyber engineering student in Magnolia, Arkansas. Kyle Roussel, a computer science student in Luling, Louisiana. Austin Scioneaux, a cyber engineering student in Garyville, Louisiana, has won the competition by developing the best defensive and offensive cyber strategies.

Overall, the 10 competing teams scored millions of points, with Tower scoring 759,247 points against Chariot’s 739,747 points, less than 20,000 points below second-placed team Chariot.

A full-day hackfest designed and facilitated by Louisiana Tech’s Computer Science and Cyber ​​Engineering Program, Cyber ​​Storm gives students in advanced computer science and cyber engineering courses an enemy system while protecting their networks. It provides a hands-on experience of hacking and preparing for a career. In cyber defense.

The 2021 Cyberstorm event was first held at Integrated Engineering and Science Building, where participants could see live scores from multiple screens and the team was spread across open floors.

A team of 10 students (tanks, Their Majesties the Empress, Fools, Hermitages, Popes, The Magicians, Moon, Stars, Sun, Towers) all demonstrated their cybersecurity skills to industry experts, event sponsors, and students. Faculty and staff. They have successfully completed a task issued by a management team led by Dr. Ankunda Kiremire, a computer science program chair and instructor, Dr. Andrey Timofeyev, a computer science instructor, John Spurgeon, a computer science instructor, and Dr. Jean Gourd. Completed in. Founder of Cyber ​​Storm and former program chair in computer science.

Opportunities for teams to score points include encryption and steganography puzzles, wireless network access issues, scavenger hunts, King of the Hill Challenge, Capture the Flag Challenge, and black box hacking and defense with unknown vulnerabilities. It will be.

According to Kiremia, the contest allowed students to showcase different skill sets in multiple areas across the cybersecurity domain. This allowed the team to snuggle up to each other, learn and adapt to multiple high stakes scenarios, and find ways to solve problems that they hadn’t seen before, but with background knowledge, it’s ultimately possible. Could be resolved They were receiving over the quarter.

