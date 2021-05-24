Scientists need to work closely with resource management agencies to assess impacts-ScienceDaily





New developments in recreational fishing technology (from the use of aerial drones and social media scouting reports to advances in hook design), co-authored by the University of Massachusetts Amherst, pose challenges for fishery management and effective policymaking. I will. Researcher Andy Danylchuk.

As the spring fishing season begins, millions of recreational fishing enthusiasts across North America dust their tackle boxes, align their rods, head to bait and tackle shops to buy the latest fish-catching gear. But how do all the new technologies affect the fish itself?

“There are still many unclear points,” said Andy Danylchuk, a professor of fish conservation at the UMass Amherst Department of Environmental Conservation and co-author of a new treatise investigating the relationship between fishing technology and fish ecosystems. “The products we use with our pets pay more attention than the ones we use to catch fish in streams, lakes and oceans.”

Fishing techniques have come a long way since the days of hook and worms. Today, you can buy battery-powered artificial lures that move like minnows and are wrapped in a fish-attractive scent. Underwater cameras and fishfinders help anglers not only look for targets, but also observe whether fish approach or reject bait. The aerial drone scans the fish and delivers the lure. Social media can help you identify in real time which fish is chewing where. Even seemingly simple hooks have been completely redesigned to reel better with larger hooks. Also, recreational fishing in streams, lakes and seas is not always a niche activity. This is the second most popular leisure activity in North America after gardening.

Stephen Cook, a professor of fish ecology at Carleton University, said: “From improving finding and catching fish, emulating natural prey to access previously inaccessible waters, anglers have other Technology is completely changing every aspect of recreational fishing, from sharing its achievements with others. ” Lead author of the Faculty of Biology and Research.

Without knowing how this advanced technology will affect fish and their aquatic ecosystems, fishery managers should monitor the health of the fishery and ensure that the fishing experience is positive. Is becoming difficult. “Recreation anglers have always been a strong voice for protection,” says Danylchuk. “If something changes and they stop catching fish, they are one of the first stakeholder groups to warn about potential harm to the environment.” What is good for the fishing community is good for fish. I understand this. More and healthier fish mean a more enjoyable and successful fishing experience.

What this means for the research and management community is that more attention needs to be paid to the effectiveness of high-tech fishing gear. “The important message here is that resource management agencies need to share their experiences and scientists need to study the impact of innovation on recreational fishing more intensively,” the study author said. writing. “If science can’t keep up in assessing the impact of technological innovation and informing management and policy, it can be really harmful to fish, eventually reducing the number of fish and the fishing experience. It can get worse. For anglers. “

