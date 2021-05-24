2021 Doodle for Google Contest Finalists Revealed





Google wants to know why it makes school children stronger.

Five young artists are one step closer to displaying graffiti on Google’s home page for a day.

Perhaps reflecting the difficult years we all had to overcome, Google chose the theme “Because I’m strong …” at the 13th Doodle for Google contest. School children from kindergarten to grade 12 were invited to use all materials. Medium as long as you can take and view pictures in 2D format. I was also asked to write about how the Doodles were created and how they represent their inner strength.

On Monday, Google announced the national finalists of the contest, choosing one from each of the five age groups, K-3, 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12. This is the artwork of the five finalists and a description of the theme in their respective words.

K-3 grade

Imagination brightens the future

Sadra Rajaee

Sadra Rajaee, Arizona, created Imagination Brightens the Future, saying, “I’m strong because of my imagination. My imagination makes my parents laugh and helps me through difficult times.”

4th to 5th grade

Nature’s Strong Fold

Elise then

Elise Then created Nature’s Strong-Fold in Oregon: “In this Doodle, we decided to use origami to express the strength that we see naturally. For example, the world’s smallest bird, the hummingbird, You can hit the wings 40 times in a blink of an eye. Eyes! Nature is a gift that brings out my strength. I must thank and take care of it. “

6th to 7th grade

Connection and kindness

Marketer Douglas

Marketa Douglas, Rhode Island, created Connections and Kindness, “My Doodle shows grandma and me connected by one of the only means of communication at the moment. This is kind to others. It’s intended to show that we’re doing our best to stay strong in. Various symbols that show other places where I see this strength every day. “

8th to 9th grade

Splash of hope

Chiara Susana Ponce Vilela

Kiara Susana Ponce Virella of Puerto Rico said, “I’m strong because I had surgery for scoliosis. It’s a wound that decorates my back. All the canvas I drew show that I’ve become stronger. I overlook who I am and my shortcomings. I may not look strong, but I am. Like everyone else, in my own special way. “

10th to 12th grade

Find hope

Milo Golding

“I’m strong because I have hope. I asked my dad how he wanted to overcome obstacles and become himself,” said Milo Golding, Kentucky. “Hope, hope strengthens me.” answered. After a sudden death at the age of 13 from a heart attack, I was able to overcome my grief and help other children who lost their loved ones. “

Each of the five finalists will receive a $ 5,000 college scholarship, grade Google hardware, and some Google stolen goods.

The winners of the national contest will be announced in mid-June, and their submissions will be posted on Google’s homepage for one day. This is one of the many Google Doodles that companies regularly use to liven up the minimal company logo they normally use. Search engine page. In addition to exposure, the winner will receive a $ 30,000 college scholarship and a $ 50,000 technical award for his or her school.

This year’s guest judges include Dave Pilky, the best-selling author and illustrator of Dogman and Captain Underpants, Grammy Award-winning producer and artist Peter Cottontail, and Tabasa Rosproy, the 2020 US Open teacher. It is included.

Google has also created a gallery featuring artwork for all students from kindergarten to high school based in the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

