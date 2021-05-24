



May 24, 2021

Taking advantage of innovation to drive business growth requires considerable skill. Intelligent brains like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have driven a significant amount of innovation capital throughout the existence of Amazon, SpaceX, and Tesla.

Foresighted people are constantly striving to diversify and rationalize their products and services. Bezos and Mask are the two best models of this kind, demonstrating that there is an effective and accurate strategy that can be applied to all businesses.

According to Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen, more than 30,000 new products are sold each year and introduced to the world. 95% of these products are failing. That is, the majority of new founders still have many lessons to learn.

Below are four innovative ways for businesses to create and maintain market leadership and understand the formulas behind innovation. Once implemented, leaders can withstand the weight of the driving force behind innovative ventures, while at the same time turning novelties into the products that many want.

1. Look before you leap

Keeping track of where the market is heading while responding to ever-changing consumer demand can be difficult for business owners. It requires a level of expertise and accuracy that most entrepreneurs cannot reach.

The model model that comes to mind is Informative Research, a well-established company with a long history.

Founded in 1946, Informative Research is a market leader in the innovative technology solutions sector, providing lenders with a wide range of solutions at each step of the lending cycle. The company serves more than 3,000 mortgage lenders, banks and creditors nationwide.

It is clear that IR has reached the level of expertise and accuracy needed to maintain market leadership. There is no doubt that a company with a 75-year history has the power to survive the effects of changing market conditions and the ability to adapt accordingly.

IR started as a research firm in the mortgage industry and was acquired by the Buckners by 1973 and has grown into a technology and services giant. Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Buckner has played a key role in growing the company into today’s powerhouse. He has transformed the course of his business with acquisitions, developments and expansion opportunities. Buckner has over 10 years of experience in the mortgage industry, and according to Harvard Business Review, it takes at least that much time to gain expertise.

Professionals are not born, they are made. “Seeing before leap” means not only focusing on the methods we already know, but also on intentional and concrete practices very accurately.

Also, those who go on less comfortable paths do so because they understand the following advice: the importance of playing long games.

2. Create a roadmap and play a long game

Playing “long games” in business is more than just a two-year, five-year, or ten-year roadmap. Longer-term strategies to delay short-term satisfaction are needed to ensure success and sustainability over a considerable period of time.

This is a powerful business strategy because it benefits from the benefits of taking step-by-step, continuous steps throughout the process. This requires a well-structured roadmap with standardized checkpoints. This allows companies to clarify how different roles, tasks, and responsibilities are combined, as indicated by the IR.

“Lenders have historically been lagging behind in adopting new technologies, so it’s up to companies like IR to drive innovation. Most companies in our field even know where to start. We’re growing almost 100% every year because we don’t, “says Buckner.

Effective road mapping (while considering long games) is very important in explaining initiatives across different sectors of the IR business.

Alternatively, people who play short games in business often lose because they are competing with millions of other people playing short games. Amazon faced extreme challenges in the late 90’s and early 2000’s, but its ability to play long games eventually made it today’s leading online retailer. You need a vision to make predictive and strategic moves. As Buckner says, “[A major challenge is] Ask investors to see what the mortgage technology space is, not the previous space. There are many innovations in AI, ML and platform strategies that are fresh and growing. Leaders and teams who can think this way are connected and collaborated with extraordinary success.

3. Build an outstanding network

The most valuable asset of a business lies in its team and network. It consists of leaders, builders and marketers. Leading customers and partners want a wide range of teams with extensive experience and expertise to perform successfully and achieve the desired results.

Henrik Johansson is the co-founder and CEO of Gembah, a company that helps move product concepts to the market. Gembah aims to enhance business and product innovation and understands that a good process is needed to bring a good product to market.

This includes technology, great products, and above all, a network of experts in each product development area. Johansson said: We go to each potential factory, meet with owners and managers, speak their language, get deeply involved in their business and understand how they operate. ”

Gembah also finds factories with manufacturing experience for specific products and works with clients with the right people, tools and machines to ensure quality and streamlined processes.

4. Good leader is decisive

Analytical paralysis adversely affects productivity. The inherent fear of failure and making bad decisions leads to risk aversion and the inability to proceed with the decision-making process.

Decision making needs to be behavioral, fully rationalized and understood. Musk uses a specific six-step process in making decisions. According to the founders of SpaceX and Tesla, “it’s very helpful in understanding tricky things.”

Anyone who has followed Mask’s career and life in recent years knows that he is not customary. However, homebrew millionaires are respected because they seek proven scientific logic to support each of his decisions.

Good leaders not only develop the skills to make wise and fast decisions, but also train and develop effective decision makers. Attracting the highest quality talent is an easy task for leaders, but the positive impact on business profitability is how leaders inherit their decision-making and other abilities and skills.

Using innovation to drive business growth cannot be achieved by creative innovation alone. Whether you’re leading a multi-generational company or launching a startup, you can’t bring the same unique skills and talents of your team to the table. Every piece of the puzzle, be it technology, human or systematic process, is essential to contribute to the bigger whole.

