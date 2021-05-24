Ankers’ 2nd Generation Nano II GaN Charger is even smaller than before





The Ankers GaN (Gallium Nitride) Charger is the best charger with a small yet powerful charging function. Currently, the company is announcing the Anker Nano II lineup of second-generation GaN-based chargers.

The new Nano II charger uses a second-generation version of the gallium nitride-based component that Anker calls GaN II technology. This improves work efficiency by 20%, requires less heat and makes the charger even smaller. Before.

Image: Anchor

Gallium nitride has a wider bandgap than silicon, making it an increasingly popular alternative to silicon components in electrical equipment. That is, it can withstand higher voltages at higher temperatures with faster currents than traditional materials. Due to these characteristics, it is ideal for ultra-small chargers.

When first released in 2019, the original Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 helped usher in the first wave of GaN chargers, packed with enough power to charge Apple’s small laptops. I did. .. Since then, ultra-compact GaN chargers have been seen to offer even more powerful wattage specifications. You can easily and affordably get a 65W brick that can power a decent size computer that fits in your pocket.

There are three new Nano II chargers available: a 30W model for $ 29.99, a 45W charger for $ 35.99, and a 65W for $ 39.99. All three chargers have a single USB-C port (larger 45W and 65W models also have a flip-down plug) and come with Ankers PowerIQ 3.0 technology for managing charging wattage. ..

30W is the smallest in the bundle, 1.24 x 1.20 x 1.49 inches, slightly smaller than the original 30W PowerPort Atom PD1’s 1.6 x 1.4 x 1.5 inches.

The three chargers can be pre-ordered from both the Amazon and Ankers websites and will ship in June.

