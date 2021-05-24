Instagram’s new insights make TikTok’s rival Lille more attractive – TechCrunch





Last year, Instagram added many features, such as Instagram Shop and Shopping in Reels, to help independent creators make a living. Today, Instagram launched a new Insights for Reels and Live on its professional dashboard, providing businesses and creators with important data about content reach. These tools help Lille catch up with its competitor TikTok. TikTok has already provided users with detailed analysis. Instagram and TikTok continue to strive to catch up with each other, so it’s only good for influencers and small businesses who use these platforms to increase their revenue.

Previously, Instagram authors could only view public metrics such as reel views, likes, and comments. You now have access to data such as Reach accounts, saves, and shares on Lille. Instagram also shares the number of Peak Concurrent Viewers participating to watch live video. In addition, in the Account Insights section of the app, Instagram adds a breakdown showing the types of accounts users are reaching and the content formats that are producing the strongest engagement.

For entrepreneurs and content creators whose businesses run on social commerce, these analyzes may not change the game, but they do make it easier to play. Shopping on reels makes in-app sales more convenient, but until now, little data has helped businesses adjust their reels to reach potential customers. Meanwhile, TikToks Analytics has long provided creators with data on average total video duration, traffic source types, and performance by geographic location. Earlier this month, the viral video app announced that it would work with certain brands, such as streetwear label Hype, to test in-app sales. This will make it more competitive with Instagram, but it’s still unclear when this feature will be widely available. That’s why Instagram Insights, combined with established in-app shopping, can create the perfect storm for content creators to reach and monetize their target audience.

I always thought it strange that there was no Lille insight. Quinn Jones told TechCrunch. Jones is one of the owners of KIKAY, a Los Angeles-based handmade jewelry business. With over 90,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, Gen-Z creators are using social media to grow their audience and sales. KIKAY has been talked about on TikTok, but Jones said Instagram is the best way for small businesses to get followers.

Jones said the insights would definitely be useful in the future. Currently, it is difficult to determine the actual effective reach of a video. Checking insights means more feedback to help improve your content.

For influencers, these analyzes also help them collaborate with brands on sponsored content.

I’ve long wanted Insights for Reels. LGBTQ + content creator and micro-influencer Cara Cochran says that all we currently know is views, likes and comments. She says the brand has already encouraged creators to create videos on reels since Instagram redesigned the interface to center short videos.

Now that they’re developing their analytics, we’ll see many brands pushing more and more reels, not just static posts, she says. I think it brings their products to life in a whole new way, and it’s more than just static advertising, it acts almost like a commercial to them.

Instagram is launching insights today. The company also said that in the coming months, it will add tools to help creators measure engagement in preset timeframes and start supporting Insights on their desktops.

