



Dear member of the Vanderbilt community,

Climate change is one of the most serious threats facing humankind today. Sustainable in our own university operations as an institution focused on improving society for future generations through research, education and innovation, as a catalyst for innovative solutions to tackle climate change problems It is essential to look at sex.

This means reducing total carbon dioxide emissions by taking proactive steps that lead to real change. At Vanderbiltas, that always means asking us how to achieve more.

In 2019, Vanderbild set the goal of fully powering the campus through renewable energy and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Several major efforts are already underway to make great strides towards this goal.

The university continues to drive action and innovation in several ways, but in the short term, it works with Climate Vault to take advantage of the cap-and-trade market designed to limit harmful emissions and accelerate impact. I have identified an opportunity. First member of 65 major research universities of the Association of American Universities to Achieve Carbon Neutral.

Today’s announcement promises to accelerate Vanderbilt’s efforts to find new solutions in this area. Climate Vault is a coveted study of carbon removal technologies that provide an innovative bridge to our efforts, have a greater immediate impact on the problem, and at the same time have widespread benefits in the future. Stimulate.

Founded by a team led by renowned environmental economist Michael Greenstone, director of the University of Chicago’s Institute for Energy Policy, Climate Vault is a new, innovative and verifiable way to reduce carbon using government-regulated markets. Provide a solution.

Climate Vaults’ mission is to significantly reduce carbon dioxide, one of the leading causes of climate change, while supporting innovations in carbon removal technologies designed to eliminate past CO2.

Each pollution permit purchased by Vanderbilt through Climate Vault removes the permit from distribution, thereby reducing the total amount of carbon emissions permitted by government regulations. These permits are locked by Climate Vault and either permanently abolished or used to subsidize new carbon removal technologies.

This innovative model allows organizations like Vanderbild to continue to lead global responsibility to reduce carbon emissions and advance climate change technology.

Find out more about this collaboration and the leadership of Climate Vaults in thisMyVUstory.

This initiative will be added to Vanderbilt’s ongoing sustainability portfolio on campus and in our area, extending our leadership in this area to a global scale. Notable achievements to date include a unique partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority and Nashville Electrical Services to generate renewable energy, and sustainability recognized by the 2020 Leadership Awards from the US Green Building Council. Construction practices are included.

Prior to participating in this collaboration, a two-year intensive study was conducted to identify the best renewable energy strategy for Vanderbild based on key criteria such as economic, social and environmental benefits. .. These studies were excellent examples of Vanderbilt faculty, staff, and students gathering to solve real problems. We will focus on interdisciplinary collaborative research and scholarships to take every possible step in this global urgent task, promote innovation and encourage positive change.

At Vanderbild, our vision for a sustainable future for all begins with us today.

Thank you.

Prime Minister Daniel Diameier

