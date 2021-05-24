Rockstar Games and Circo Loco Announce Circo Loco Records





Video game developer Rockstar Games and icon of Ibiza club culture, CircoLoco, announced on Monday the launch of a new independent record label, CircoLoco Records.

CircoLoco Records will release their first project, the compilation album Monday Dreamin’in July, and will make fun of the album with weekly EP drops starting June 4th. The project will feature new music that reflects the history of Circo Loco from 20 artists carefully selected by Circo Loco and Rockstar. Album artists who have played Circo Loco’s party sets in the past include Luciano, Seth Troxler, Lost Souls of Saturn, and Tokimonsta.

Neither Rockstar nor Circo Loco are direct music companies, but both have been immersive and defined in music culture since their inception. CircoLoco has influenced the dance music scene for 20 years through parties in Ibiza. With many DJ sets such as Luciano and Tale of Us, music is in the spotlight in all of Rockstar’s most popular franchises, including Grand Theft Auto and Red. Dead Redemption.

“Circo Loco and Rockstar are both passionate about music, so it was very natural for Rockstar to take this step together,” says Nick Benedetti of Circo Loco. “This first release represents CircoLoco’s 22-year history as a long-standing brand of electronic music, but in the future, it will create new collaborations and crossovers, scout talent and provide a platform. , I want to expand the reach of new artists. “

The label partnership between popular club promoters and video game developers provides a clear opportunity to push new music, whether it’s a live event or a vast digital opportunity. CircoLoco and Rockstar haven’t ruled out such an experience in the long run, but they say the label remains separate from their businesses for now.

While CircoLoco’s influence comes from the more traditional party scene, Rockstar’s was born in the digital era. Artists such as Frank Ocean and Julian Casablancas have their own radio stations in GTA Online’s in-game radio feature. Last year, Rockstar launched a virtual nightclub in the game featuring a set of DJs such as Moodymann and Palm Strax. Elsewhere, artists such as Willy Nelson, Josh Homme, and D’Angelo recorded the music for the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack in 2018. Rockstar game founder Samhauser started his career at BMG before entering video games.

“It’s a passion for music that gives us the opportunity to get together and drive music together,” Rockstar Games music director Ivan Pavlovic told Rolling Stone. I will. “Music has been part of our DNA since day one. [Houser] I grew up in dance music. Many of us who work for the company grew up in dance music. It’s a way to work with your friends to support this scene, these artists, and all this music. “

