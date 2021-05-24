San Jose Council Votes for Google’s Downtown West Project





San Jose leaders will make history on Tuesday and vote for what the city has the greatest potential to develop so far.

Google’s Downtown West project plans to expand to San Jose for billions of dollars. The Oakland Athletics baseball team, now on the edge of the home stadium, was on the verge of occupying downtown before a long court battle was locked out of the city.

First proposed by the high-tech giant in 2019, the project spans 80 acres near Diridon Station, with 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 residential units, 15 acres of parks, and 30,000 to 50,000 square feet of community center. Is equipped with. It also boasts 500,000 square feet for retail, cultural, educational and artistic applications. About 1,000 units are affordable for a quarter of the residential units in the area.

Google estimates that up to 25,000 people work in downtown offices.

Google’s investment is certainly historic, “said San Jose Mayor Samrickard at a press conference on the project’s site last week. Build a building and make a profit. “

Take a look at Google’s proposed land use for large-scale development in downtown San Jose. Google image provided.

The Downtown West Project is expected to use the provisions of Senate Bill 7 signed on Friday. This allows cities and developers to pursue affordable housing projects through a streamlined environmental review process.

On May 20, Governor Gavin Newsom of San Jose will sign a new bill that is expected to accelerate the development of affordable homes. Photo by Lloyd Alabang.

Downtown West has faced concerns over the past year about gentrification and high rents in the area. In response, Google has launched a $ 200 million community benefit fund, subsidizing programs to serve low-income residents, addressing evacuation causes, and affordable housing in the area. Helped to maintain. Community interest agreements include $ 154.8 million for evacuation prevention, homelessness, and affordable housing efforts.

Downtown West faced early opposition from community supporters. Photo courtesy of Sanjos serving the people.

A poll released Thursday, sponsored by the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, a prominent technology-led industry group, shows that 70% of the residents surveyed support the entire project.

Polls confirm that local neighbors are aware of the many specific benefits of the Downtown West project, “said CEO of the Silicon Valley organization, the city’s chamber of commerce. Derrick Siever says. “San Jose cannot miss a once-in-a-generation opportunity to pivot to the next great American city and promote local placemaking for a more exciting and vibrant community.

Downtown West has already cleared several hurdles, including a unanimous recommendation from the City Planning Commission.

Still, one of the project’s loudest opponents is the San Jose Sharks Hockey Team, whose home arena, SAP Center, is just a few hundred feet from downtown West. Sharks claim that the project could drive them out of San Jose due to traffic, street closures, and lack of parking due to development. Team officials are demanding that the city almost double the planned parking lot and do not want to give Google the three city-owned parcels that the team will use on game nights.

“We will continue to work with city officials in good faith to find rational solutions to these very important issues that will affect the future of the SAP Center,” said Scott, a spokeswoman for Sharks. Emart told the San Jose spotlight on Monday.

The Santa Clara County Airport Land Use Commission also voted in favor of the project because of concerns about the height of the airport alley building.

The city council needs a two-thirds majority vote in favor of a plan to invalidate the airport committee’s refusal.

Google will dedicate four lands that the city can use to build 800 units of affordable homes. Image of San Jose city provided.

If city councilors agree to Google’s project on Tuesday, it will be clear how the city council will develop a design plan for each of the proposed buildings in Downtown West that will be individually approved or rejected in the future.

Google expects construction to begin in late 2022 or 2023, with the first phase of construction on Santa Clara Street expected to last three to five years.

The City Council of San Jose will meet on Tuesday at 1:30 pm. You can zoom in to see the meeting. Read this guide for more information on how to attend city council meetings.

Contact Lloyd Alabang [email protected] Or follow @ lloydalaban on Twitter.

