Drive! 2022 Aston Martin V12 Speedster is a Beast





The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Speedster costs $ 1 million and is unroofed. Or even the windshield about that. It is expensive and impractical and does not break new ground in terms of its layout, technology or design. It’s a rich toy, a 12-cylinder, twin-turbo toy for those who have money to burn, and a pointless car frivolity. And that’s definitely not a bad thing.

However, let’s actually think about it. With a few exceptions, such as the Ford Model T, Volkswagen Beetle, Citroen 2CV, and the original Mini, cars are rarely just for rational transportation. If so, we all drive a wise hatchback or multifunctional minivan instead of lusting after groaning a 600-horsepower performance car or a jacked-up station wagon disguised as a macho off-road vehicle. Will do. Therefore, some slack in the 2022 Aston Martin V12 Speedster needs to be cut. This Aston Martin is not intended to change the world. It just means fun.

Inspiration

The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Speedster was inspired by Mark’s CC100 Speedster concept, announced in 2013 to celebrate its 100th anniversary. But “what if” Aston’s design director Miles Nanberger said it was time for the Vantage Roadster clay model to be developed. “When you create a convertible clay model, you don’t have a windshield,” Nuremberg elaborated. “When I saw that, I thought,’I should do another CC100.’” The design team created a 1/4 size model that ran around the studio for a while, attracting the attention of various engineers and marketers. It was. ‘why not? ‘”

The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Speedster deliberately takes a very different approach to the positive design of the DB11 and Vantage. The V12 Speedster nods to historic Aston race cars such as the 1953 DB3S, especially in the center of the car, and the most famous DBR1 for Carroll Shelby and Roy Salvadori winning the 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours. Look back. The shape of those classic cars is reflected in the lower grille and streamlined hump behind the seats.

However, while the V12 Speedster riffs the CC100 concept, its surface is taut, the body section is more muscular, and the car isn’t completely visible in the rear-view mirror. The front graphics are a very modern Aston Martin and rear wing. An integrated light, a clever nod to the rear-end graphics of both the Vantage and the brilliant DBX SUV.

hardware

“This is a bit of a mechano set,” said David King, the boss of Aston Martin Special Operations, about the unique platform of the V12 Speedster, which combines elements of the adhesive aluminum construction that underpins the DBS Super Regera and the small Vantage. .. The front subframe and front suspension are made by DBS, and the rear is a Vantage Roadster. The differential is that of DBS, but the 8-speed automatic transaxle transmission is a smaller and lighter unit than that of DB11.

The 2022 Aston Martin V12 Speedster Franken construction is the result of the desire to package Aston Martin’s 5.2-liter 12-cylinder engine into a vantage-sized car. “It would have been easy to build a Speedster based on DBS, but that wouldn’t give us the right proportions,” King said. Design chief Nuremberg said the V12 engine is at the heart of the design briefs. “This car was created to provide an incredible visceral experience, which is why it’s a V-12 rather than a V-8.”

The V-12 packaging challenged not only Aston Martin engineers, but also Nuremberg designers. The bonnet’s state-of-the-art intake vent is reminiscent of the famous Aston Martin DB4 / DB5 / DB6 roadcars of the 1960s, but it’s not a whimsical case of design. Instead, it cleverly hides the fact that the V-12 engine is longer and taller than the V-8.

Two key lines make this entire structure work. One runs from the top of the rear fender, defines the top of the door, then gently converges with the twin on the other side of the car and surrounds the hood and air intake. The other runs from the top of the front fender towards the door, passes behind the rearview mirror mount, and then gracefully fades out just behind the door handle. The former helps achieve the 2.75 inch higher height at the front axle centerline required by the V-12, while the latter reads the top of the front fender, not the top of the hood, when looking at the car. Deceive your eyes. The rearview mirror mount is the magician’s silk for this trick. This is where the visual switcher occurs.

Among them

The only time I see what’s really happening is when I sit in the 2022 Aston Martin V12 Speedster. The car wraps you around: the spar passing through the top of the door and the center of the cabin is shoulder height, and the hood blank spread extends in front of you. I can’t see the front corner of the car.

However, you can see everything else. The lack of a windshield means that there are no A-pillars and no headers that get in the way of the IMAX view. And before you ask, yes, the V12 Speedster is a street legal. Well, in most countries except the United States, we need a windshield to allow our oversized airbags to protect occupants who are too stupid to buckle when riding a car. ..

And the lack of a windshield actually means that there is no windshield. This prototype V12 Speedster’s small aero screen is an accessory sold separately by Aston Martin dealers. Aston itself couldn’t put anything that looked like a windshield there, even remotely, without calling the scope of certification rules and regulations. “Is it all or zero,” King said.

The V12 Speedster concept, which was supposed to be in Geneva last year, had a top gun feel. The car we’re trying to sample is resolutely retro, and its green paint and white roundness reflect the coloring of the Aston Martin race car in the factory in the 1950s. Next to the digital dash, there’s still plenty of modern carbon fiber and plastic, and an infotainment screen. But the sturdy brown leather straps that cross the center console and doors, and what looks like a leather satchel rolled up in a dash, are hints of the good old days. The spring weather in Britain is notorious and volatile, with ominously dark clouds already bubbling. None of this looks waterproof …

Drive time

Coat, hat, goggles. Especially goggles. Slide behind the familiar, non-round Aston Martin steering wheel to adjust the seat and press the start button with your thumb. The V12 Speedster version of the Twin Turbo V-12 delivers 690 horsepower. That’s 25 horses less than the DBS Super Regera, but it still growls enough to kick a £ 3,858 Barketta up to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. However, using a small, lightweight DB11 transmission meant that the engine had to limit its torque output at 556lb-ft instead of the DBS tuned 664. The maximum speed is said to be 186 mph. Carroll Shelby has never driven an open-top Aston so powerfully and so fast. Even at Le Mans.

Although it has slightly less power and much less torque than DBS, the Speedster V-12 is massaged to provide a smoother, more linear output. New Aston CEO Tobias Moers, who spent years driving the Mercedes-AMG, means he’s no stranger to handling seriously fast and powerful cars, saying the engine is a bit too enthusiastic at low revs. I thought. It caused a sharp spike in torque, which quickly flattened and made it difficult to handle the car on cold roads where all driver nannies were off.

The nanny remains as it is because there are damp patches throughout our test route. It’s a wise decision. Power delivery is certainly smoother in the low and mid range, but some full throttle runs in sport mode from low speeds in 2nd and 3rd, from 4000rpm and above, Aston’s twin turbo V-12 is still a monster .. The Traction Control Light Strobe has a rear 305/30 21-inch Pirelli P Zeros struggling for grip. The rush of acceleration at the top end is intoxicated and intensified by the fact that there is nothing between you and the landscape in a hurry. The roaring slipstream of your ears almost drowns the roar of the engine’s top end.

In addition to the revised engine mapping, the 8-speed Auto is programmed to provide smoother upshifts, both manually and automatically. This is to break away from the tendency of certain performance car makers to add artificial shift shocks and allow ignorant owners to feel something. Switch to a sportier drive mode. Changing the engine and transmission means that the V12 Speedster’s driveline feels smooth and comfortable no matter which drive mode you use.

I need goggles. But even at 100mph, there is very little wind buffett in the cockpit. Their attached aero screens repel a lot of air upwards enough to calm things down. And while the British backstreets bend up and down here and there, the Speedster feels amazingly made up of all of them. No, you don’t get the steering accuracy and body control you get with the tight and tense DBS Superleggera. Also, if you are too enthusiastic about the throttle, the back end will feel a little more vibrant at the corner exit. However, the V12 Speedster is not intended to be an apex predator. That means fun.

And it is absolutely. Driving at 8/10 along a winding road with a sport mode engine and suspension (which means that this car still covers the ground at a considerable pace), the 2022 Aston Martin V12 is an 8-speed transmission. Manually shift the speedster to make you smile. It works better as a car than you would expect, but it doesn’t expect you to take it too seriously.

