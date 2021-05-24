Google predicts the future of project starlines, workspace upgrades, and Amazon video chat, announcing employee mental wellness to everyone





Dissatisfied with the state of telepresence and video chat, Google engineers are busy creating new prototypes for face-to-face meetings. And they debuted what they’ve been working on at the company’s annual developer conference, Google I / O 2021, which was virtually held from May 18th to 20th this year.

Google’s Project Starline is a video booth that uses Google technology to create what the company calls a “magic window.” Through this window, you can see others in full-scale, three-dimensional. Project Starline uses computer vision, machine learning, spatial audio, and real-time data compression to give you the feeling of sitting directly in front of you in the real world, without being too technical. Create an imaging model.

“One of the things we’re most proud of is that as soon as we sit down and start talking, the technology disappears into the background and we can focus on what’s most important, the person in front of us,” Clay Bavor wrote. I am. Vice President of Google AR / VR in a blog post.

However, there is a long way to go to replace Zoom meetings and Google Meet. According to Wired’s report, Project Starline relies heavily on custom-built hardware, so it’s currently available in some Google offices, and even if it’s available to businesses, it won’t be available for years.

Google Workspace Smart Canvas Interweaves Documents, Tasks, and Meets Together In other news, according to the keynote at Google I / O 2021, Google is announcing many new features in the Workspace Productivity Suite.

Smart Canvas, a new collaboration tool in Google Workspace, uses a tagging feature called “Smart Chips” to connect Google Docs to other products using the “@mention” feature. This not only adds the user to the document, but also creates a special link in the document that references other files and meetings.

It’s safe to assume that Google is working to interconnect all parts of the Workspace suite of apps. As you continue to expand your workspace integration, users will be able to start Meet video chats directly within a document and share documents directly to Meet calls using buttons.

Other updates include Google Docs pictogram responsiveness in addition to traditional comments, a new timeline view of Google Sheets to improve project management, and Google Docs that eliminates the assumption that the document is targeted at 8.5 x 11. Includes a new pageless view of a piece of paper. According to The Verge, it dynamically resizes the document to the size of a web browser.

Google has also added Google Docs-assisted writing capabilities to warn users about offensive, wording, or non-inclusive language.

Amazon Introduces Mental Health Benefits for Employees and Family Amazon aims to provide all US employees and their families or households with personalized, confidential support for mental health and daily living support. , Launched Resources for Living, a new mental health benefit. The service is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and includes access to free direct or telephone, video or text counseling sessions.

Mental Health America, a non-profit organization focused on promoting mental health, said more than 26 million adults in the United States were not treated in 2020 due to mental health concerns. I’m alive now than before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Resources for Living program provides access to:

One-on-one counseling, up to three sessions per person per topic Self-care programs including face-to-face, telephone, video, or text counseling sessions, and self-assessment, and Stress Resource Center Crisis and Suicide Prevention Support Self Access Pace Therapy App and Mindfulness Resources

It is very important that employers like Amazon evaluate and expand the program and focus more on employee mental health and mental well-being. Daniel H. Gilrison, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of the National Federation of Mental Illness Families, said at a news conference. The employer is responsible for ensuring access to employees and providing appropriate mental health services. It’s good for their workers and for their business.

StokeTalent is an on-demand talent management platform based in Palo Alto, California that aims to make onboarding and offboarding freelancers easier. StokeTalent is a freelancer, contractor, consultant and agency.

The goal of a company’s onboarding and offboarding workflow is to provide legal, financial, and IT teams with the ability to set policies that are applicable across the company. The legal team can define the required legal documents, and the finance department can ensure that the tax documents are submitted and properly checked before the contractor begins work. IT departments can define processes for granting system access to non-employees and providing hardware equipment. If the offboarding process is triggered later, the contractor will not continue to access sensitive materials.

“As the freelance revolution progresses, companies need to be able to manage freelancers on a large scale,” Stoke Talent CEO and co-founder Shahar Erez said in a press statement. “When it comes to scalability, onboarding and offboarding workflows are important. This determines the freelancer’s“ time to value ”and can put the company at risk if not done properly. .. “

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Gaia-X Solution to Accelerate Data Value Creation Houston-based Platform-as-a-Service company Hewlett Packard Enterprise uses an organization-federated HPE solution framework for Gaia-X And announced a new service to help you monetize your data. A data infrastructure supported by over 300 organizations around the world.

The HPE Solution Framework for Gaia-X supports the functionality needed to deliver and consume data and services in a distributed federation environment. The goal is to provide HPE customers with the ability to create value from data, leverage distributed data pools, and increase sovereignty over data-driven business models.

The framework is based on HPE’s software portfolio, third-party software, and a reference architecture that leverages the components of Cloud28 + Business Platform, the market for monetizing data and services. Individual solution components and the entire solution environment are available as services through the HPE GreenLake cloud service.

HPE also announced the HPE Roadmap Service for Gaia-X. This will help our customers assess Gaia-X readiness and develop a roadmap.

According to a recent news report from Cleveland, employers are addressing alarming trends as the United States slowly returns to work.

A company is coming to us and asking us. Can you help me with this transition during the transition when we encounter negative, violent and aggressive people? News 5 Cleveland’s National Security Expert and Business Consultant Tim Dimoff said.

Dimov said ten years ago he received calls from employers about three times a year asking how to deal with workplace attacks, but that number has skyrocketed since COVID-19. He told News 5 that he is currently averaging seven types of calls a month.

Joanna Manon, a national alliance for families with mental illness in Lake County, Ohio, said she is dealing with more patients suffering from her workload and work environment.

Manon told News 5 Cleveland that people who had never experienced a mental health condition probably had symptoms of temporary depression or temporary anxiety. Anxiety can affect work performance and relationships within the work, as we too cannot pay attention and perform at higher or higher abilities than usual.

