Navy creates a “sandbox” to evaluate the work of technology companies





Navy officials say the Navy, which seeks flexibility when dealing with small, high-tech businesses, is creating a “sandbox” to scrutinize work from both businesses and services.

The goal is to prevent promising progress from falling into the “valley of death” and never budgeting records, said Joan Johnson, Deputy Navy Deputy Secretary for R & D, Testing and Engineering on Thursday. I told Congress.

Johnson, who testified before the House of Representatives Military Commission’s Cyber ​​Innovative Technology and Information Systems Subcommittee, pointed to Naval X as another important way to provide a technology bridge “with non-traditional partners.” did. Collaboration takes place away from military installations in a more comfortable environment for the company.

The idea is to keep up with the technological developments of promising SMEs, but often restrained by the Pentagon’s long-standing acquisition process, creating a “valley of death” before progress is listed as a program of record. ..

She added that the NavalX program has “somewhat similar goals” to the Pentagon’s current Defense Innovation Unit five years ago.

Barbara McKistton, who works under the Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, said DIU and the Innovation Steering Group are investigating which projects are successful, which are unsuccessful, and what are showing expectations for the future. He said he was. The goal is to “close the gap” in meeting the requirements of a fighter.

She said the department could use a “coordinated approach to getting software” that would allow for rapid deployment. But for weapons like hypersonic aircraft, the approach needs to be “very different” and requires a longer testing and evaluation process to continue, McKistton said.

“We need a culture of innovation [inside the Pentagon}. It’s time, time, time to keep track of” promising ideas and projects, “so those companies don’t fall into the valley of death, she said.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the panels ranking member and the co-chair of the Future of Defense Task Force, said “this mission [adapting new technologies in defense systems] I can’t wait. “The battlefield now straddles boundaries and time,” he added.

After banks mentioned advances in artificial intelligence, hypersonics, and biotechnology by competitors, McKistton said China was a “pace challenge” for the Pentagon.

“Innovation is our asymmetric advantage over our competitors,” she added, but “investment must now be brought to science and technology and talent.”

According to Panel Chairman Jim Langebin (DR.I.), “purchasing power is effectively shrinking” in science and technology, where budget demands are stagnant. “Silicon Valley was named after a government-funded study,” but the connection weakened over time. He added that the future of science and technology funding is still unclear as Congress waits for the president’s budget to arrive at the end of the month.

When looking for new talent, McQuiston said, “I’m looking for the best and brightest” from all disciplines. She emphasized “all” areas and included social sciences in discussions with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Competition between great powers is also a competition for talent,” Langevin said. Several times during the hearing, he reminded witnesses of the importance of subcommittees to hire and retain a more diverse workforce in these areas of technology.

He added that the over time impact of constant funding and discouraging sector innovation, or working with technology companies, means a “competitive advantage” in the United States. [in high technology] It is no longer guaranteed. “

Langebin said it could take 20 to 30 years for advances in science and technology to be transformed into goods and systems for the military and private sector, but investment needs to be made now. .. He and McQuiston praised the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for welcoming innovation.

When asked if the next defense strategy should include a technical annex, McKistton said, “We need to do that very quickly.” She also approved the creation of a “Chief Technology Officer” position within the Department of Defense.

