



It’s been 20 years since the first iPod was released to the public in October 2021. This device was Apple’s first major mobile step in releasing the iPhone. The middle step between the original iPod and iPhone is the iPod Touch. It’s always a device that was effectively an iPhone, saving the part where you can make calls and use SIM cards for mobile data. Rumors this week suggest that the iPod Touch will restart a bit.

A new iPod Touch will be released in the fall of 2021, according to information leaked from Apple Hub and Steve Moser this week. This is the 20th Anniversary iPod, released in a variety of colors. The image shown above was rendered by Appley Pro and is based on the same rumors.

A popular thread rumored here in the summer of 2021 is that the iMac M1 (2021) shows Apple’s future willingness to release devices in multiple colors. This means that you can otherwise convert the colors you see on the latest iPod Touch to the tones you see on your iMac.

It has also been suggested that the new iPod Touch will look similar to the iPhone 12 lineup and iPad. This means flatter edges and more throwback design clues alongside the iPhone 4, the most classic Apple smartphone design.

If Apple Music couldn’t play music without a mobile internet connection, the new iPod Touch isn’t a very realistic endeavor that Apple could undertake. Given that Apple Music can download and play offline music playlists, it’s quite possible that the new iPod Touch will be released this year. If Apple decides to complete the release of the new iPod Touch in 2021, they may aim for October 2021 just around the time they generally publish and release new iPhone devices.

The last iPod Apple released was the 7th generation iPod Touch in May 2019. The new iPod Touch has been overhauled in hardware and software to match the least powerful iPhone on the market today.

