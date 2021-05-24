The Destiny2s Vault of Glass raid requires the best MS Paint Chart





The first Destiny raid, the Vault of Glass, debuted on Saturday with Destiny 2. Bungy painted the old raid with new paint and many teams, including myself, jumped in to overcome the challenge within the first 24 hours. But even if we all knew the fight from the original game, it didn’t stop me and my fellow hosts from participating in charting, my favorite Destiny raid racing experience.

The fateful raid is like a collaborative puzzle. Players usually need to give information about something that only they can see to someone else who has to apply that information. Screaming things to the left usually has no effect, especially in the first day scenario, when Bungie raises the difficulty level to 11.

The best way for six people to communicate at the same time is to create a common language. And that was my job in the last two Destiny raid races. Vault of Glass is also included.

Speedy chart image created for the first battle of Deep Stone Crypto: Ryan Gilliam

This chart was created by me for my first encounter with the Deepstone Cryptrade from last fall. Created by the team with a 5 minute break. The details are not important here. All you need to know is that 5 players need to communicate with 1 player, then 1 player needs to communicate with 5 people.

I divided the encounter into black and white. In this scenario, I’m a basement solo player spending time under the map, and two of my teammates sent me the information I needed. Water holds the chart on our second monitor or phone. They call B2, B5 (side circles) and Id goes to those numbers on the black side of the basement. I did the same on the white side with calls like W1 and W4. Then tell B1, B3, W2, B2, W1, W3 so that you can shoot the boxes in the middle of the room in a particular order.

In the case of Deep Stone Crypt, creating that chart allowed us to end the encounter much faster. We no longer had to worry about communication, we just did it. If someone was confused, they had a reference point to help them focus.

When I jumped into the Vault of Glass on Saturday, I expected to see an assault where the water hadn’t changed much. I was wrong. So when I got to Ateon, I created MS Paint again and created a new chart in about 60 seconds.

The square is the stairs near the throne of Ateon and the big circle is the portal Image: Ryan Gilliam

This chart isn’t very clean, but it was just as effective. After about 30 minutes on the new chart, the team decided that they needed a second reversal chart. I flipped it over, labeled both charts, and then my oldest raid pal welded the two. We have created charts that work for ourselves and solve our needs.

Atheon, the last boss of the Vault of Glass, sends half of the raid to another timeline (In team on the chart), leaving the rest of the players in the main arena (Vault team). Then, as Simon says, show the vault player a specific order of Oracle in the main timeline. Next, the Vault player needs to communicate the order to the In player who needs to quickly destroy Oracle in the order it was called in the timeline.

The problem here is that both teams are looking at the object from different directions. Instead of reversing what we tried, it didn’t work, so we came up with the universal number system. The team on the Vault side can see the chart to figure out the call, and the people on the In team can check the chart to make sure they are destroying the proper Oracle.

The interesting thing about these collaborative languages ​​is that they are unique. Below are the hosts of other Atheon charts created by other raid groups, but they are all a bit different from ours.

Each of these charts conveys the same type of information to their respective teams, and each player agrees on what to call each Oracle Atheon spawn. I think our numbers and charts make the most sense. But I created them, so of course I do.

Every time you play Destiny Raid on the first day, you will invent a new kind of language with your friends. As the assault gets older and we all do it with more people, we put more guardians in our little club and share the charts. When mixing with other groups, discuss competing charts and decide on one. In the process, the language is expanded, changed and improved.

But while teaching other players how to do your group is a reward in its own right, nothing beats the schoolyard-style secret language you created with your friends on Raid Day.

