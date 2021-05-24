iRhythm® technology continues to drive innovation





San Francisco, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on advances in cardiac care. (NASDAQ: IRTC) today announced two new 510K clearances. Second for its flagship monitor design and updated artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The new Zio monitor is designed to significantly improve patient comfort, and advances in AI capabilities will further improve the accuracy of rhythm and beat diagnostics. Authorization demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to improving the patient and provider experience by investing in next-generation features across the diagnostic platform.

iRhythms’ new Zio monitor and enhanced AI further demonstrate our commitment to raising the bar for cardiac care for service providers and patients, said Mike Coyle, CEO of iRhythm. By improving patient comfort and experience, we can continue to maximize patient compliance, which is an integral part of collecting high-quality data for analysis. In addition, the power of next-generation AI will enable physicians to better identify, diagnose, and manage a variety of critical arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation.

New Zio Monitor: The new Zio Monitor is designed to be easier to wear, improve adherence and improve patient comfort. Small enough to forget that the patient wears through exercise, shower and sleep. The new design is more than 50% lighter than the current generation and includes a new breathable and waterproof outer layer. In addition, the stay-put adhesive has been improved to give it a more flexible design for safe installation. These improvements allow for more comfortable wearing and therefore more complete and accurate diagnostic data.

iRhythm was first started with the patient in mind, said Judy Lenane, RN, Chief Clinical Officer and Executive Vice President of Products at iRhythm. We asked ourselves what we needed to provide our patients with the best and most comfortable experience, and designed from there. We were thrilled to be able to gain more insight into our data by providing access to more patients around the world and improving their patients’ experiences.

Enhanced AI: iRhythm has significantly improved the system of deeply learned AI algorithms. The company has collected over 750 million hours of curated heart rate data and created the world’s largest repository of labeled ECG patient data. This allows you to extend algorithm training across large databases, improving the accuracy of AI diagnostics and improving quality assurance. In addition to record expansion, iRhythm has a much more technologically advanced AI backbone that moves from machine learning capabilities to deep learning capabilities. AI has improved the average rhythm detection sensitivity of the iRhythms detection algorithm by 21% since its creation in 2010.

iRhythm is a leader in the cardiac monitoring industry, using deeply learned algorithms approved by the FDA to classify and characterize a variety of cardiac rhythms. iRhythm is now using AI to detect beats, beat types and heart rate in addition to the clinically validated, deeply learned rhythm detection capabilities introduced in 2019. Level of accuracy.

Mark Day, Executive Vice President of Research and Development at iRhythm, is excited to raise the bar in the cardiac monitoring industry with this approval to further improve AI-based detection capabilities. This new AI algorithm makes the Zio service even more accurate and scalable, providing more clinical insights to cardiologists and payers.

The updated AI capabilities will be introduced later this quarter for US-based Zio services, and the new Zio monitor platform will be available in a limited release later this year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. About iRhythm is a leading digital healthcare company redefining clinical diagnostic methods for cardiac arrhythmias. The company combines a wearable biosensor device that can be worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analysis with a powerful proprietary algorithm that extracts clinically practical information from millions of heartbeats. The company believes that improved arrhythmia detection and characterization may change the clinical management of patients.

