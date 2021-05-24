4 things you need to know about changing your Google Photos storage policy





Six months ago, we announced a high quality storage policy change. This will allow you to build Google Photos for the future in response to growing demand for storage. We will begin rolling out this change on Tuesday, June 1st. New photos and videos you back up count towards the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account, or additional storage that you purchase as a Google One member.

Before this happens, I would like to summarize what I announced in November and share some new things to facilitate the transition.

Existing high quality photos and videos are not subject to this change. Photos and videos backed up in high quality before June 1, 2021 will not be counted in your Google Account storage. These photos and videos will remain free and will be exempt from storage restrictions.

You can estimate the storage life individually. The quote takes into account how often you back up your photos, videos, and other content to your Google account. With 15 GB of free storage, over 80% of users should be able to store high quality memories for another three years. When the storage approaches 15GB, the app will notify you and follow up by email. If you don’t see a quote, you haven’t uploaded many photos or videos to Google Photos, you’re approaching your storage limit (it’s hard to predict how many months the remaining storage will last), or your account is working through May be offered at school, family or another group.

