Winners of the UMBC Cangialosi Business Innovation Competition focus on innovation and social impact





May 21, 2021

Balaji Viswanathan’s grandfather promised his grandfather and other seniors what they could do to prevent a recurrence when they fell and were injured in an elderly care facility a few years ago. Viswanasan, MS ’06, Ph.D. In ’21, Computer Science developed Invento, a technology that analyzes movement patterns to determine the risk of a fall and notifies the caregiver if there is a high possibility of a fall, causing the caregiver to fall. Helps prevent injuries.

Barajbis Wanasan. Photo courtesy of Viswanathan.

Invento won first place in the technology track of UMBC’s 8th Annual Cangialosi Business Innovation Competition hosted by Alex. Brown Center for Entrepreneurship. The event effectively took place on April 29, with one track focused on technology and the other focused on ideas for social impact beyond technology.

Vivian Armor ’73, Director of American Studies, Alex. The Brown Center for Entrepreneurship explains that the two tracks offered this year have allowed students to come up with a wider range of ideas. “Co-founding entrepreneurial graduates Khuram Zaman ’05 (Political Science) and Asif Khan ’04 (Information Systems and Computer Science, Fifth Tribe) to help support this year’s new social impact track. Originally in 2014, Greg Cangialosi ’96, a contest founded in English, “says Armor. “It’s very rewarding to see our retriever graduates generously give back to help develop the next wave of future entrepreneurs.”

This contest provides students with an entrepreneurial interest with the opportunity to connect with graduates and advisors. “The CBIC competition is a great platform for startups to discover,” says Viswanathan. “We participated in the contest and won the highest award in our category. Through which we got key advisors and connected with investors.”

Affordable and sustainable

Second on the technology track was Esha Vangara ’23, Edullo, headed by economics. Vangara explains that Edullo offers affordable tutoring that students can quickly access. This system has a different structure than traditional tutoring companies. All tutors are also students, they are completely online, and students accessing tutors do not need to sign up for a subscription or sign a long-term contract.

Global Studies Kayleigh Nelson ’23 announced Digitize My Closet, which ranked third on the technology track. Digitize My Closet does not manufacture physical garments, but digital garments for users to “wear” during video calls. Clothes move with the on-screen model, providing a way for users to wear the clothes they only need for a single event, without having to buy new items. Nelson explains that this approach is a more environmentally and economically sustainable way for people to expand their wardrobe.

Innovation that affects society

In the category of social impact, computer science Mariah Qureshi ’23 ranked first, proposing the growth of codeHer. Qureshi is a board member of codeHer, a non-profit organization working to address the gender gap in the STEM space by empowering women and providing tools for success in computing and science.

Maria Cresi. Photo courtesy of Cresi.

CodeHer plans to expand its course offerings in and around Baltimore, Qureshi explains, supporting underserved young people interested in the STEM space. She says she plans to develop an after-school program for high school and junior high school students and provide personalized mentoring to students.

Kelvin Johnson MPS ’21, Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Leadership introduced Businessaire and won second place. Businessaire is a board game that improves financial literacy by teaching information about business principles and the economy.

Information system Sotonye Koko ’21 and information system Yvann Tientcheu ’21 finished third in EndeaVR. They propose to use virtual reality technology to provide online services such as vocational training to address the high recidivism rates of people in the US prison system.

Through this annual contest, winners will receive funding to keep their ideas moving forward. They also have access to opportunities to connect with local entrepreneurs who act as mentors and help connect with the Baltimore entrepreneurial community.

“CBIC was a rich experience to recommend to all entrepreneurial UMBC students. Thank you for the great support from the competition mentors and coordinators, even during COVID-19. We do, “says Qureshi. “I learned several different ways to promote my social venture and made many professional and personal takeaways from this experience.”

Banner image: UMBC Alvin O. Kuhn Library in the spring of 2017. Photo by Marlayna Demond '11 of UMBC.

