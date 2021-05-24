A major Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak reveals key specifications





Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 smartphone isn’t too far away, on the other side of the summer if leaks are believed. As we approach that era, we’re hearing (and watching) more and more of Google’s next flagship device. The company has the potential to return to the release of two models, expecting a larger Pixel 6 Pro.

Well-known leaker Max Waynebach recently spoke on Miriam Joire’s mobile tech podcast with Google’s in-house Whitechapel system-on-chip Pixel 6 for announcements and release plans.

Google Pixel 6 Whitechapel: Isn’t it so powerful?

Weissbach dropped some serious bombs on Whitechapel. According to him, the chip will land somewhere between Snapdragon 888 and 865 in terms of performance. This means it’s not a best-in-class processor, but I don’t think anyone expected it (especially given the rumors that Google is working with Samsung).

One of the reasons Google decided to partner with Qualcomm seems to be that it wants to control the implementation of image signal processors (ISPs) and neural processing units (NPUs). This means leveraging AI power for a number of things, especially improving Google’s famous photos. Weissbacher claims that Samsung will produce Whitechapel on a 5nm process.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Specifications

That’s not all. Weinbach and Myriam also talked about other specifications for Pixel 6. Larger Pro models clearly feature a QHD 120Hz display. If Weissbach is believed, it will also have a fingerprint sensor in the display, a 5,000 mAh battery, and millimeter-wave 5G.

I’ve heard before that the Pixel 6 Pro has a curved 6.67-inch AMOLED display and the smaller Pixel 6 has a flat 6.4-inch screen (probably 1080p). The regular Pixel 6 is reportedly equipped with a 4,500mAh battery, the same size as the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Google Pixel 6: Big Camera Upgrade

Other expected upgrades to the Pixel 6 Pro are related to cameras, especially the 50MP primary sensor. This adds to the ultra-wide-angle and 8MP periscope telephoto lenses with 5x optical zoom. Coupled with Google’s impressive computational photography, the Pixel 6 Pro could be the absolute driving force of the camera.

Google Pixel 6 colors

For colors, Google may adopt a triple-tone design of Peach Sand Pink. We may also offer silver, black and, in some cases, green options. Weissbach expects Google to unveil its cell phone in October, but a continuous chip shortage could push it back in November. We will just have to see.

Google Pixel 5a and Pixel Watch

As for the Pixel 6 and Whitechapel, that’s not all Weinbach said. He also said the Pixel Watch will be available with the Pixel 6 with the Samsung 5nm chip. This is very similar to what many expect to power the Galaxy Watch Active 4.

He also said that the Pixel 5a will be more expensive than the 4a, although the exact price remains unknown. The Pixel 5a leak shows that it’s very similar to the Pixel 4a 5G, so Google has a thin line that straddles it.

As always with leaks and rumors, take this with some sound skepticism. However, Weissbach has a good track record and is usually fairly reliable.

