Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is like Tab S7 Plus without high refresh screen





According to the new German product page discovered by WinFuture, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Fan Edition) may be officially launched soon. The tablet appears to be a renamed version of the previously leaked Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Lite, which made its first round in March 2021. GalaxyTabS7FE is one of the first fan editions of Samsung tablets, a fine-tuned version of the previous iPad Pro. Inspired by the 12.4-inch Tab S7 Plus.

The Tab S7 FE shares the same 12.4-inch screen size as the old Tab S7 Plus, but seems to use a TFT LCD display like the 11-inch Tab S7 instead of the OLED found in the Tab S7 Plus. Another cost-cutting measure is in the processor. The TabS7FE has a Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. For storage, the tablet comes with 64GB of UFS memory. It is partially used in the device One UI skin version of Android 11 and can be extended with a microSD card. The Tab S7 FE sticks to the more expensive siblings’ optional 5G support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition with optional S pen stylus. Image: Samsung

For tablet photographers, the Tab S7 FE includes an 8-megapixel back camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. For those who are dissatisfied with the orientation of the iPad Pro’s camera, the Tab S7 FE’s front camera is sideways, perfect for long zoom calls. To get these long calls through the device, the FE has a 10,090mAh battery, and Samsung has up to 12 hours in LTE (strangely, there’s no 5G estimate), especially 13 hours for video playback. Claims to last.

Grid view

Silver Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S pen stylus. Image: Samsung Black Galaxy Tab S7FE. Image: Samsung

The FE comes with an optional S-pen for taking notes such as converting handwriting to text. The tablet also includes Samsung DeX, which allows you to connect a keyboard and automatically add Windows-like interface elements such as the taskbar, window view, and start menu. It’s hard to say if any of these tablet features can make FE a truly productive device. Tab S7 and S7 Plus have proven to be ideal for simple tablet tasks such as watching videos and browsing the web, rather than a day’s work. For the fan edition, there is nothing to suggest that it is different.

The Galaxy Tab S7 Fan Edition is not currently available in Germany (you can sign up to be notified when it becomes available) and the silver or black version is priced at 649 (about $ 792). This is lower than the regular price of the German basic Galaxy Tab S7 (698) and the larger screen size of the 979 S7 Plus. If the Tab S7 FE comes to the United States, it may cost less than roughly converting the German price to US dollars. I contacted Samsung. I will update if there is a reply.

According to WinFuture, Samsung has other colors and models, as well as different specifications. Please look forward to future official announcements.

