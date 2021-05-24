Analysis: Google’s Starline shows the potential and danger of 3D chat





On May 8, 2019, a sign is drawn outside the Google office near our headquarters in Mountain View, California, USA. REUTERS / Paresh Dave

Google’s Project Starline 3D video conferencing system, announced last week, is a good time for the post-pandemic world, but according to three people who used it, there is still a long way to go for a seamless face-to-face and virtual marriage. ..

Alphabet (GOOGL.O) Google and its rivals such as Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Facebook Inc (FB.O) are all considered “mixed reality”. The next big new wave in computing-following smartphones-and everything is opening up new horizons.

Starline uses expensive cameras, sensors, and state-of-the-art screens to create a deep illusion, with users sitting in special booths in different locations “life-size” each other, as Google says. You can see it in 3D. “You can talk naturally, make gestures, and make eye contact.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai promoted Starline at the company’s annual developer conference last week, and the technology has been developed over the years, with groundbreaking depth sensors, displays and media. He said he was proud of the algorithm.

However, Starline is still in its infancy. Google said it plans to test with media and healthcare companies, but didn’t identify them, announce prices, or say when the system will be generally available.

Citing last year’s internal presentation, one source said that each unit in Starline costs tens of thousands of dollars, according to expert estimates.

The meeting with Starline felt like a face-to-face gathering, as long as the system was functioning properly, according to three sources.

“The texture, the clothes … were perfect,” said one. However, two sources reported that the image was pixelated as the other person moved around.

Google declined to comment.

LEAPS IN TECH

However, not everyone is betting on 3D. Alagu Periyannan, co-founder and vice president of BlueJeans (VZ.N), owned by Verizon Communications Inc, said users “need an easier way to engage in extraordinary conversations that foster creativity and are custom made. It doesn’t require coordinated dialogue that requires specialized hardware in the office. ” .. “

Still, university researchers and conferencing technology giants such as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) have long sought to make online chat more immersive. Now possible with recent breakthroughs in depth-sensing cameras and image processing technologies, start-ups such as Looking Glass Factory and Wooptix are developing key components at unprecedented costs.

Avi Bar-Zeev, who advises companies on mixed reality technology, said:

In March, Microsoft released Mesh, a software kit for companies to develop immersive apps that work on different types of devices, including HoloLens headsets. Meshes allow you to configure 3D displays for workplace collaboration in virtual designs or documents.

Last year, telecommuting at Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O), Cisco, and Microsoft saw a surge in conferencing tool sales, and demand is expected to remain strong as companies adopt hybrid work plans over the long term. ..

Google employees who lead Starline’s efforts previously worked on the company’s virtual reality headsets such as Cardboard and Daydream, but these have been discontinued in the last few months after struggling to find viewers. it was done.

As currently being introduced, Starline has the potential to be useful in healthcare. Gregorij Kurillo, a research engineer at the University of California, San Francisco, said Starline allows clinic patients to meet with distant professionals without having to travel.

However, it’s unclear if Starline is robust enough for virtual fitness classes, for example, or if two or more people can illuminate the beam.

The awkward nature of technology has caused some unexpected problems. At some point, Starline was tuned for people of average height, and many of them were tall, causing demonstrations for executives to fail, according to sources on last year’s incident.

The team behind Starline, then known as Stargate, said executives were expected to be the booth’s first customer market and would tailor the design to accommodate taller people. Taller than average.

I wasn’t sure if such a change was made.

