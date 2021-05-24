How Partnerships for Economic Innovation Drive Arizona’s Technology





For the first time in Arizona’s history, technology and all its broad-based innovative sectors will replace the former top dogs such as real estate and construction and lead the state’s business ecosystem. Played a role. In fact, the Arizona Department of Commerce recently announced that the state does more work in manufacturing than in construction.

So how has the Arizonas technology community grown from a state-wide, national mid-market player to a leader? For one thing, the fact that our economic development leaders and parliament were highlighted this year by the role of technology in stabilizing our economy during a pandemic is the basis of technology for all the world’s economic powers. I realized that it was becoming. Therefore, we worked hard to implement professional business and technology legislation.

Attract talent

In addition, many other US technology hubs, such as Silicon Valley, New York, and Boston, have raised their living and business costs to unsustainable levels. In addition, economic development organizations such as the Arizona Technology Council, Arizona State University (ASU), University of Arizona, Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), and SciTech Institute, educational institutions, and technical associations have created groups, communities, programs, and tools. .. It not only attracts newly established companies to Arizona, but also attracts more homemade and transplanted talents.

One of the most influential organizations born of the economic development and technology community is the formation of partnerships (PEIs) for economic innovation. This small but powerful startup is on a mission to transform Greater Phoenix into a top global market for innovation, backed by world-class research centers, advanced industries and entrepreneurs seeking to build world-changing ideas in Arizona. I will. While the focus of the organization is not limited to technology, some of PEI’s key programs are increasingly influencing the technology industry.

The first and longest-running program is the Pipeline AZ Labor Development Program. This is the country’s first wholly-owned technology platform for career exploration, mapping and matching of the workforce in a wide range of regions. This platform is very comprehensive and not just for work. In addition to job seekers and businesses, there are also educational institutions that provide tools for career re-skilling and upscaling.

Pipeline AZ was not strictly developed for the technology sector. However, the need for technicians is so high that the platform has a wealth of technical opportunities. The council and other leaders also initially helped create an advisory board to oversee the development of another industry: Arizona for exploring technology careers, internships, apprenticeships, education and training programs. Information technology and cyber security hubs, scholarships, etc. that serve as digital destinations for.

Program being implemented

PEI has created the WearTech Applied Research Center and the Blockchain Applied Research Center in support of the organization’s efforts to accelerate Arizona’s profile in the emerging technologies sector. These are the two first R & D hubs designed to provide easy access to the industry and to be at the cutting edge. Technical solution to the market. Both centers were created through PEI, ASU’s Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering, and partnerships between industry and regional economic organizations. Launched in late 2019, WearTech provides engineering labs and community spaces to support Arizona’s entrepreneurial ecosystem growing in wearable health and performance technology. The blockchain operation started in 2020 and started to serve world-famous member companies such as Intel. Early Warning Service, LLC; Kudelski Security; Bird Peripheral Vascular; and Move medical.

Each PEI program strategically addresses various aspects of its overall goals. It’s about driving innovation-driven growth and creating more paths for Arizona’s talent to drive future technology innovation. Connective is a PEI program that connects your organization’s tech-for-impact model directly to the Greater Phoenix community. The Connective is a Greater Phoenix Smart Region Consortium founded in partnership with GPEC, the Maricopa Association of Governments, ASU and the Institute for Digital Progress. Launched in 2019, the program is already internationally recognized for its groundbreaking approach to finding sustainable solutions to public technology challenges.

Enhanced profile

PEI is expanding Arizona’s profile in the national economy of all industries, but has the greatest impact on the technology community. From workforce development to emerging technologies and R & D, PEI is an important driver of Arizona’s ongoing technology trajectory and superiority. To follow the path and platform of PEI’s journey for Arizona innovators, subscribe to the YouTube channel Inside Innovation.

Steven G. Zylstra is President and CEO of the Arizona Technology Council.

