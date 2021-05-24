iOS 14.6 and macOS Big Sur 11.4 come with new audio features and more





Expansion / 2020 iPhone lineup. From left to right: iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, and iPhone 12 mini.

Apple today released a number of operating system updates, including iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, tvOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, and macOS Big Sur 11.4. In general, today’s software updates add new features as well as bug fixes, but some new features will actually be available later.

These features support spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and the accompanying lossless streaming audio format on Apple Music. These features were announced a week ago, but Apple says it won’t work until sometime in June. These audio features are the only new features in tvOS 14.6, so we won’t talk much about updates.

However, there are many more other updates. Starting with watchOS 7.5, users will be able to subscribe to podcasts within the podcast app. WatchOS also supports the Apple Card Family, a shared credit card system that aims to allow couples to manage their dependents’ spending and build credit together. watchOS 7.6 also enables notification of ECG and arrhythmias in two new regions, Malaysia and Peru.

macOS Big Sur 11.4 adds support for podcast subscriptions, which is the only new feature in the update. However, there are various bug fixes, including one specifically aimed at addressing an issue with the popular game Civilization VI on the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

As always, the release notes are the most extensive on iOS and iPad OS. Like watchOS 7.6, iOS and iPadOS 14.6 add support for podcast subscriptions and the Apple Card Family. It also adds the option of providing an email address instead of AirTag’s lost mode phone number and accessibility features that allow users to unlock their iPhone with voice control.

The full release notes for iOS 14.6 are:

iOS 14.6 includes support for Apple Card Family and Podcasts subscriptions. This release also includes iPhone bug fixes.

For security content on Apple software updates, visit the following website: https: //support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple card family

You can share your Apple Card with up to five people in a family sharing group, including people over the age of 13. AppleCardFamily adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and create credits together.

Podcast

Channel and individual show subscription support

AirTag and FindMy

Add an email address instead of an AirTag and FindMy network accessory phone number Lost mode option AirTag displays the owner’s partially masked phone number when tapped on an NFC-enabled device

Accessibility

Voice control users can only unlock iPhone using voice only after reboot

The following issues have also been fixed in this release:

After using iPhone lock on Apple Watch R, unlock may not work on Apple Watch Reminders may appear as blank lines Call block extension may not appear in settings Launch

And for macOS Big Sur 11.4:

macOS Big Sur 11.4 adds Apple Podcasts subscriptions and channels and includes important bug fixes.

Podcast

Apple Podcasts subscriptions can be purchased through monthly and annual subscriptions. Channels group a collection of shows from podcast creators.

The following issues have also been fixed in this release:

Safari bookmarks may be sorted or moved to a folder that appears hidden. Certain websites may not display correctly after your Mac wakes from sleep When exporting photos from the Photos app May not contain keywords Preview may become unresponsive when searching PDF documents 16-Inch MacBook may become unresponsive when playing Civilization VI

For more information on this update, please visit https://support.apple.com/kb/HT211896. For more information on the security content for this update, please visit https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222.

All of these updates should be available now on all supported devices.

