Apple / Epic Antitrust Trial: The most embarrassing revelation.





The antitrust proceedings filed by Epic, the video game company behind Fortnite, against Apple closed closing arguments Monday in a federal court in Oakland, California. At the heart of the case is Apple’s policy, which requires the payment system to handle all in-app purchases on mobile devices. This setting typically charges the device manufacturer a 30% fee. After the negotiations between the two companies collapsed on this fee, Epic decided in August to request a Fortnite update first. It also included a 1984 parody ad that mocked Apple and a #FreeFortnite hashtag aimed at arousing user backlash against the company. Apple launched Fortnite from the App Store blocking update and sued Epic, leaving only the lamp version of the game on iOS.

At stake is Apple’s control of the iPhone and iPad. Not only the amount of money you earn there, but also some apps are allowed on your device. (Epic has the ambition to create a large online game store that it wants to extend to iOS.) Therefore, the trial was only an opportunity for technical discussions on software and antitrust law. It’s also a rare, behind-the-scenes, often unpleasant peek at how Apple exercises power and how ambitious potential competitors are trying to shave it off. did. Here are some of the most striking, amazing, and sometimes flat, nasty details that Apple and Epic have revealed through the process.

The largest known iPhone hack

As part of its discovery, Apple has released an email that surfaced worrisome details about the biggest iPhone hack ever known. In September 2015, researchers notified company managers that 2,500 apps containing malicious code had been downloaded 203 million times by 128 million iPhone users. (Further investigation later reveals that 4,000 apps were affected.) Of the victims, 18 million were in the United States and more than half were in China. Hackers were able to create a forged version of the Apple Xcode app development tool that could deploy malicious code and urge the iPhone to leak information such as device identifiers and network information. Email describes how Apple’s manager will notify all affected users by email. This is a data breach best practice and is often required by state law. But I don’t think Apple ended up sending the email. Instead, I’ve published a blog post that vaguely outlines how hacking works and only discloses the 25 most popular apps with malicious code. It wasn’t until this year that the post was subsequently deleted and the public knew how many iPhone users the hack had managed to reach.

Sister Lee Last

In the first week of the trial, Epic launched the indie game marketplace Itch.io. It can be accessed from the Epic Games Store. Epic has shown that the video game company is already in talks with Itch.io as it wants Apple to host its competitors’ online stores as well. However, Apple lawyer Karen Dan sought to show how such an arrangement could be held accountable. While asking Stephen Allison, general manager of the Epic Games store, Dan brought up the title Sisterly Lust on Itch.io. The game is essentially a love simulator, where the protagonist establishes a sexual relationship with a estranged mother or sister after her father’s death. After Alison said he was unaware that such a game was on Itch.io, Dan said, you may not be aware at the time, but we speak to the description of the game. Contains a list of fetishes that contain many words that are not appropriate for the Federal Court.

Dunn, apart from potentially embarrassing Epic, could expose users to offensive and sexual content that doesn’t meet App Store standards when Apple hosts a third-party marketplace. Insisted that there was. Apple, in particular, is very strict about allowing sexual content of all kinds in the App Store, and is surrounded by walls as a cost to protect users from low-quality, aggressive and malicious apps. We have set a garden and mandatory fees. This reference to Sisterly Lust may not have helped in the Epics proceedings, but it did promote the game. Many people in the comments section of the game’s Itch.io page say they downloaded it for a trial. As one user wrote, Apples Lawyer brought me here! And I bought the game with Heartbeat.

Apple makes a Netflix exception

The email released through the trial reveals negotiations between Apple and Netflix in 2018. At the time, Netflix was considering stopping purchases via the iOS app. Instead, it forces the customer to subscribe directly through the browser. Netflix was clearly concerned about data showing that users are more likely to cancel their subscriptions via iOS apps than other means. By getting people to subscribe outside the app, the company can avoid Apple’s 30% commission and earn more. Emails from the trial show that Apple is wary of one of the top-selling apps making this switch. Initially, company managers suggested punishing Netflix for not promoting it on the App Store, but later changed their attitude. One July 2018 email contains a slide of a presentation by an Apple employee proposing an incentive for Netflix to continue to allow in-app purchases. Some of Apple’s already preferential treatments for Netflix at the time included offering subscribers discounts and letting streaming services decide which shows and movies to feature on the App Store. Apple has suggested that you can do more to support Netflix by using in-app purchase fees to place search ads for streaming services or by offering the benefits of your company’s video program. This may be pointing to a program that allows the selected app to bypass 30. Commission rate for a particular transaction. These suggestions didn’t come true as Netflix finally decided to discontinue subscribing via the app following December. However, these emails show how Apple is moving to soothe its most powerful partners by bending some of the rules in the App Store. In this case it’s not Epic.

Epic Bangle Large-scale fraud case

In yet another private exchange released through the trial, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney made a big apology to Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot in an email in May 2019. Scammers seem to have found a way to buy Ubisoft games at the Epic Games Store using a stolen credit card. During the 48 hours, Epic found that the Ubisoft game Division 2 fraud rate was between 70% and 90%. Other epic game store titles have a fraud rate of less than 2% and Fortnite less than 1%. Therefore, 70% of scams were an unusual situation, Sweeney wrote. The downside in this situation is that it’s completely epic, and all minimum earnings guarantees remain in place to ensure performance. (Epic provides developers with advance progress in putting the game exclusively in the store, regardless of whether the game actually sells and can get their money back.)

In 2015, Sweeney emailed Cook and asked Apple to allow other app stores on iOS. Sweeney made a gentle proposal and was undoubtedly praising Apple for maintaining the App Store, which has made a significant contribution to the industry. At that time, Apple and Epic were still in good shape. Epic representatives appear to have been on stage at the Apples WWDC developer event a few weeks ago to rehearse their presentations. Sweeney wrote at the end of the email, it’s very unlikely that Apple will take this approach aggressively before this topic becomes overly complicated by opposition to political, regulatory, moral, and competitiveness. Would be positive. It was an ardent plea from the gaming giant to the larger giant in the consumer electronics industry, and an email previewing many of the disputes presented in the trial. Still, Cook didn’t even really know who Sweeney was. An email released throughout the trial appealed Sweeney to two senior Apple VPs instead of Cook responding, asking, “Is this the guy who was in one of our rehearsals?” is showing.

