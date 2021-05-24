Facebook, Twitter and Google could be fined for banning candidates under new Florida law





Florida’s new law targets Google, Facebook, and Twitter.

Csar Salza / CNET

Large tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google could be fined for keeping Florida political candidates out of the platform under a new law signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday.

The law is due to concerns that Facebook, Twitter, and Google-owned YouTube could cause more violence after his deadly riots at Capitol Hill in January, so Donald Trump at the time. It was enacted after taking unprecedented steps to launch the president from the platform. These companies have long opposed the allegations of censoring conservative speech, but criticism has increased after Trump was locked out of multiple platforms.

Editor’s top pick

Subscribe to CNET Now for the most interesting reviews, news articles, and videos of the day.

Under a law that goes into effect on July 1, the Florida Election Commission will fine $ 250,000 per day if a social media company deletes a candidate’s account for a state-wide position. Social networks will also be fined $ 25,000 per day if they dismiss the platform for candidates running for local offices. Florida was the first state to enact these types of fines for social media companies.

Republican Desantis said in a statement Monday, “If Big Tech censors enforce inconsistent rules and discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology, they will now be held liable. “.

Senate bill 7072, signed by DeSantis, also gives Florida residents the right to sue technology platforms and requires social networks to be transparent about their content moderation practices, according to a press release on the new law. .. Social media companies that violate state antitrust laws can also face proceedings from the Florida Attorney General. Tech companies will be barred from withdrawing Florida political candidate accounts.

Twitter and Google did not immediately respond to the request for comment. There was no statement on Facebook. The Computer Communications Industry Association, a technology advocate, said the new law would be “dangerous” and “expensive.”

“The unconstitutional bill threatens to increase opportunities for foreign militants to advertise anti-Americanism and reduce opportunities for Floridians to use the Internet,” CCIA President Matt Schluers said in a statement. ..

Social media companies aren’t opposed to regulation, but they raise concerns that regulation can harm start-ups and efforts to mitigate harmful content. Technical executives testified before Congress about changes to Section 230, a federal law that protects online businesses from proceedings against user-submitted content. On Monday, former Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Nick Clegg, who oversees world affairs and communications on Facebook, outlined some ideas on federal Internet regulation, including the creation of a new digital regulator.

The Supervisory Board, which is tasked with reviewing Facebook’s toughest content moderation decisions, upheld the social network’s decision to suspend Trump from the platform, but it is social that determines how long he will be locked out of the platform. It was left to the network. For now, Trump has been suspended indefinitely from Facebook and its photo service Instagram.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos