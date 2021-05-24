Millennium Challenge, SBA agrees to apply US technology to global issues





The latest technologies that help bridge country-specific gaps in areas such as energy, hygiene and health will be identified, piloted and expanded through a new partnership between the Small and Medium Business Administration and Millennium Challenge Corporation. ..

Under the new Memorandum of Understanding signed on Friday, the two aim to collectively advance emerging technologies through resources and territories and connect US SME innovators with the international market.

Alexander Dixon, senior director of MCC’s Finance, Investment and Trade team, said Monday that a network of capabilities and organizations is needed to produce lasting impact, especially if the goal is to reduce poverty through economic growth. I told Nextgov by email. This partnership is a smart, government-wide collaboration that leverages the power of innovation across the U.S. government to maximize the impact of taxpayer investment while at the same time building a safer and more prosperous global society. Represents.

Founded by Congress in 2004, MCC is an independent body that distributes grants and forms partnerships with developing countries in line with US ideals. Agencies face a wide range of some of the most pressing challenges facing these countries, including electricity supply, clean drinking water, medical care and transportation infrastructure.

The SBA’s Department of Investment Innovation coordinates the government’s SME Innovation Research Program and the SME Technology Transfer SBIR / STTR Program between institutions, providing more than $ 4 billion annually to SMEs with R & D awards. .. Under that role, the SBA contributed to the creation of the MCC’s New Innovation and Technology Program (ITP). The program aims to provide enterprise programs and partner countries with private sector technology solutions for development impact and commercialization directly.

The MCC is continually pursuing partnerships that reduce poverty in developing countries and improve their ability to promote economic growth. Given the history of technology development in the SBIR and STTR programs, the SBA [ITP], Dixon said. Both MCCs and SBAs are in a unique position to bring market-ready, localized solutions to their grant programs, paving the way for the essential elements of private sector investment in long-term economic development.

The two entities previously hosted a virtual roundtable conference in November focusing on technologies in the water, agriculture and irrigation sectors. They held a second event on the signing of this new agreement to bring together stakeholders in the climate resilience and energy sector to discuss potential opportunities to meet the needs of MCC partner countries. According to Dixon, companies through ITP will be able to access, adapt and transfer proven technology solutions to partner countries through the U.S. Government’s SBIR / STTR program to issue the funds needed for specific economies. We will focus on the core issues that prevent us.

This not only solves the problem, but also unleashes the potential for true innovation in the country. Through this MCC, he said, it is a conduit that connects US technology and business partners with developing economies around the world. The United States has long been a world leader in innovation, and this MOU aims to promote and leverage MCC partner countries to benefit.

The partnership is fresh, but stakeholders expect results to come out fairly quickly, Dixon said. By pointing out pipeline plans and integrating ITP into the planning process for the next MCC-Tunisia Compact, authorities will address water constraints and promote proven off-the-shelf solutions to strengthen the country’s agricultural sector. I explained that I can do it. Compact is basically a five-year grant contract, proposed and implemented by partner countries.

But this is just the beginning, Dixon said. The goal is to incorporate ITP throughout the portfolio to provide access to the incredible breath of US technology in key sectors such as energy, health and climate.

This pursuit also seems to be in line with broader federal priorities. President Joe Biden’s recent Climate Summit fact sheet confirms that the MCC has committed more than 50% of its program funding to climate-related investments over the next five years.

