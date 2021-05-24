Rust Console Edition Update 1.03 Patch Notes





Update 1.03 for Rust Console Edition is almost here, and here’s a complete list of changes and fixes made in this patch: The first major post-release patch for Rust Console Edition arrived just in time for the full release and fixed some early access bugs that some players were encountering. The launch period wasn’t very smooth, but at this point there are still quite a few issues that plague the game. The latest patch aims to fix some of the more urgent issues with the game, so the experience should be a little more stable once installed. All the new features in Rust Console Edition Update 1.03 are here.

Rust Console Edition Update 1.03 Patch Note Fixed a random 5 second freeze. Fixed invisible skins. Fixed Voice chat has been fixed. Fixed the fall-through launch site floor. Fixed an issue where you couldn’t climb the ladder. Fixed an issue with the team system. Fixed missing locks and torches on spawns. Fixed a fix for monument generation. Fixed a fix for the spawn point distribution. Fixed a missing Deluxe / Ultimate Skin Pack. Fixed a crash fix.

The update is still in progress, but will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the near future. This patch fixes a random 5-second freeze that some players encountered while playing the game. This bug was, of course, frustrating, so it’s a good idea to check for fixes. Skin issues are also addressed in this patch, so invisible skins should no longer exist, and Deluxe / Ultimate Edition owners will be able to see special skins after installing this update.

Several other major issues have ruined the new player experience, but these issues will be resolved in this update. A bug that causes new players to spawn naked without rocks or torches is addressed in patch 1.03. The ladder also works as intended, preventing players from getting stuck in places like gas stations. There are also various other improvements, such as team system fixes and adjustments to spawn point distribution and monument generation. Update 1.03 is becoming a pretty nice patch and will be released shortly for Rust Console Edition players.

Rustis is now available on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. For more information on this update, please visit the official status page of Rust Console Edition.

