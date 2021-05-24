iOS 14.6 Released: All New Features You Should Know





iOS 14 has some new features.

Apple’s new iOS 14.6 update arrived on Monday, about a month after the iPhone maker’s big iOS 14.5 update landed at the end of April. iOS 14.6 seems to be a much smaller update than 14.5. It includes the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask, prevent the app from tracking you for advertising purposes, and choose from four different Siri voices. The new iOS 14.6 includes another way to find support for lostAirTags trackers and fidelity Apple Music, as well as bug fixes.

Here’s what you know about iOS 14.6 so far: In addition, Apple will announce OS 15 at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June. We’ve collected all the rumors about upcoming iOS 15 here.

You can now download iOS 14.6 on your old iPhone.

You will be notified that iOS 14.6 is available and will be prompted to download it. Alternatively, you can do the following:

1. Open the Settings app.

2.[一般]Choose.

3.[ソフトウェアアップデート]Tap.

The device connects to Apple’s server and prompts you to download and install the update. Follow the prompts to complete the installation. When the device reboots, iOS 14.6 will run. (See here for complete instructions on preparing your phone and downloading iOS 14.)

Which device does iOS 14.6 work on?

iOS 14.6 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 14. Generally, these include the iPhone 6S ($ 269 on eBay) to the iPhone 12, the iPhone SE ($ 99 on the backmarket) and the 7th generation iPod. Touch ($ 170 on Amazon). Click here for a complete list of iOS 14 compatible devices.

The latest operating software updates are smaller and focus on internal changes. This is what I saw in the public beta of the software.

Add contact email address when AirTag is in lost mode

If you purchased one of Apple’s new AirTag tracker devices (how to set up AirTag) and you lose an item that has an AirTag attached, put the tag in lost mode and you’ll be notified at that time. can do. Within the range of the FindMy network. If someone else finds your AirTag, that person can use your iPhone or other NFC-enabled device to view your contact number and contact you. The latest version of iOS 14.6 Beta adds the ability to enter contact emails instead of phone numbers.

Apple card family

iOS 14.6 also celebrates the launch of the Apple Card Family. With this addition, you can share your Apple Card with up to five family sharing groups (aged 13 and up). The Apple Card Family allows families to track expenses, manage spending with options to add limits and controls, and create credits.

Better beta tools

The beta version of iOS 14.6 included tools that allow app developers and public beta testers to upgrade to iOS release candidates without removing the developer or beta profile. Before iOS 14.5 was released, developers had the option of upgrading their devices to iOS 14.5 release candidates or to the beta version of iOS 14.6.[設定]of[ソフトウェアアップデート]Under the menu you can find this option new[利用可能]There is a section.

Apple Music Hi-Fi Support

On May 17, Apple announced in June that it would add support for high-quality, lossless spatial audio to Apple Music through Dolby Atmosat at no additional cost. High fidelity streaming can help Apple Music compete with Spotify. Spotify announced in February that it would add a high fidelity tier later this year.

For more information, check out how to download iOS 14.5 and some of the best hidden features of iPhone found in iOS 14. Make sure your iPhone and iPad are ready before updating the OS.

