



This is a JAX implementation of NeRF. Representing a scene as a neural radiance field for view composition. This code was created and maintained by Boyang Deng, Jon Barron, and Pratul Srinivasan.

Currently, JAX implementations support:

A 128 TPU v2 core training job can run in 2.5 hours (3 days for TF NeRF) with 1 million optimization steps. In other words, JaxNeRF does the best training and training is very fast.

In terms of inference speed, there are statistics that render images at a resolution of 800×800 (numbers are averaged over 50 rendering passes).

Platform 1 x NVIDIA V100 8 x NVIDIA V100 128 x TPUv2 TF NeRF 27.74 s Jax NeRF 20.77 s 2.65 s 0.35 s

The code is carefully tested and reviewed to match the original TF NeRF implementation. If you run into problems using this code, don’t open the problem as the repository is shared by all Google Research projects. Instead, send an email to jaxnerf @ google.com.

Installation

We recommend that you use Anaconda to set up your environment. Run the following command:

# Clone the svn export of the repository https://github.com/google-research/google-research/trunk/jaxnerf # Create the conda environment. Note that you can use Python 3.6-3.8 because there is no one of the dependencies (TensorFlow). t still supported python3.9. conda create –name jaxnerf python = 3.6.12; conda activate jaxnerf # prepare pip conda install pip; pip install –upgrade pip # installation requirements pip install -r jaxnerf / requirements.txt # [Optional] Install Jax GPU and TPU support. Don’t forget to change # cuda101 to the CUDA version (such as cuda110 for CUDA 11.0). pip install –upgrade jax jaxlib == 0.1.57 + cuda101 -f https://storage.googleapis.com/jax-releases/jax_releases.html

Next, you need to download the dataset from NeRF’s official Google Drive. Download nerf_synthetic.zip and nerf_llff_data.zip and unzip them wherever you like. Let’s assume they are located under / tmp / jaxnerf / data /.

Installation is over. You may go. Note: You do not need to be in the jaxnerf folder for the following steps. It just stays in the parent folder.

Two commands for all bash jaxnerf / train.sh demo / tmp / jaxnerf / data bash jaxnerf / eval.sh demo / tmp / jaxnerf / data

When both jobs have finished running (which can take some time if you have only one GPU or CPU), the following folders / tmp / jaxnerf / data / demo are created:

NeRF model trained for all scenes in the Blender dataset. Rendered images and depth maps for all test views. Collected PSNR of all scenes in a TXT file.

Note that we used the demo configuration, which is basically a paper blender configuration, except for the small batch size and much fewer training steps. Of course, you can use other configurations to replace the demo and other data locations to replace / tmp / jaxnerf / data.

The folder configs provides two configurations that match the original configurations used in the Blender and LLFF dataset papers. Be careful when using it. Due to their large batch size, OOM errors can occur if resources are limited, for example, one GPU with small memory. Also, due to the many train steps, it can take several days to complete training for all scenes.

Play in one scene

You can also train NeRF in only one scene. The easiest way is to use the specified configuration.

python -m jaxnerf.train –data_dir = / PATH / TO / YOUR / SCENE / DATA –train_dir = / PATH / TO / THE / PLACE / YOU / WANT / TO / SAVE / CHECKPOINTS –config = configs / CONFIG_YOU_LIKE

Evaluating NeRF in one scene is similar:

python -m jaxnerf.eval –data_dir = / PATH / TO / YOUR / SCENE / DATA –train_dir = / PATH / TO / THE / PLACE / YOU / SAVED / CHECKPOINTS –config = configs / CONFIG_YOU_LIKE – -Chunk = 4096

Chunk parameters define the number of rays delivered to the model at one time. We recommend that you use the maximum value that fits your device’s memory, but smaller values ​​are fine. It’s just a little slow.

You can also define your own configuration by passing command line flags. See the define_flags function in nerf /utils.py for all flags and their meanings.

Note: In the Blender dataset fig scene, I found that using the original learning rate schedule of the paper is suitable for different initializations, for example using different random seeds. Therefore, lr_delay_steps and lr_delay_mult are used to provide easy adjustments (off by default) for more stable training. This allows you to start training with a smaller learning rate (lr_init * lr_delay_mult) on the first lr_delay_steps. I didn’t use it on a pre-trained model, but when I tested lr_delay_steps = 5000 with lr_delay_mult = 0.2, it works very smoothly.

Pre-trained model

We provide a collection of pre-trained NeRF models that match the numbers reported in the paper. In fact, it’s slightly better overall (still much faster!) Because I trained more iterations. The pre-trained model is here. The performance (PSNR) of the pre-trained NeRF model is shown below.

Blender Scene Chair Drum Ficus Hot Dog Lego Material Mike Ship Mean TFNeRF 33.00 25.01 30.13 36.18 32.54 29.62 32.91 28.65 31.01 JaxNeRF 34.08 25.03 30.43 36.92 33.28 29.91 34.53 29.36 31.69LLFF Scene Room Shida Leaf Fortress Ran 31.16 31.76 20.27 28.07 27.42 28.1026.84 Quote

When using this software package, quote:

@software {jaxnerf2020github, author = {Boyang Deng and Jonathan T. Barron and Pratul P. Srinivasan}, Title = {{JaxNeRF}: Efficient {JAX} implementation of {NeRF}}, url = {https: // github. com / google-research / google-research / tree / master / jaxnerf}, version = {0.0}, year = {2020},}

It also cites the original NeRF treatise.

@inproceedings {mildenhall2020nerf, title = {NeRF: Representation of the scene as a neural radius field for view composition}, author = {Ben Mildenhall and Pratul P. Srinivasan and Matthew Tancik and Jonathan T. Barron and Ravi Ramamoorthi and Ren Ng} , Year = {2020}, booktitle = {ECCV},} Acknowledgments

Thanks to Daniel Duckworth, Dan Gnanapragasam, and James Bradbury for their help in reviewing and optimizing this code. We would also like to thank the wonderful JAX team for their very insightful and informative discussions on how to use JAX for NeRF.

