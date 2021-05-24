Apple stayed in the message while Epic was filling out the record





Sure, the hot tub sounds fun, but in the court context, it’s just a judge who encourages lawyers to discuss, and this is Epicv. That’s how Apple ended today. Not a bang, but a fight.

To commemorate the final day of the trial, there were a number of reserve lawyers on behalf of Epic and Apple in the gallery. But everyone who spoke with judge Epics Gary Bornstein and three lawyers who handled the proceedings of Apple, Dan Swanson, Veronica Smith Moye, and Richard Doren turned their backs on the gallery all the time. ..

Throughout the trial, Epic’s general strategy seems to have been to pack as much evidence as possible in case it was necessary for an inevitable complaint. To do that, Epic sacrificed to tell a coherent story.

Apple had a clear story and spent the entire trial period taking it home.

Apple, on the other hand, was a brand. It has a clear story, and I spent the entire trial period taking it home. Apple manages the App Store because alternatives become a security and privacy nightmare. Whether Swanson, Moe or Drain stood on the podium, the story was unwavering, just as it was barely shaken for the rest of the trial. (Tim Cook blamed this for citing the business model and not mentioning security.) Apple marketing guru Phil Schiller sits with a lawyer throughout the trial. I was sitting in. From time to time, I wondered how involved he was in composing the lawyer’s message.

The parties agreed that the top two issues of the day were market definitions and remedies. Who you ultimately agree with will depend on how the market is defined.

For Epic, we were talking about the mobile app store, but the phone operating system issue is important. After all, if Samsung, LG, or anyone else makes a phone, it doesn’t matter from a developer’s point of view. You are making a game for Android or iOS. This seems pretty wise, especially after Schiller cites a very minor competition in his testimony: Amazons Fire tablets and Microsofts have failed Windows Phone.

It’s not very clear to me why game consoles should be excluded as competitors. Apple obviously wants to say there’s a lot of competition, but to tell the truth, my first reaction to this antitrust trial is, can’t I play Fortnite on the console? Epics Bornstein said most consoles don’t use mobile. As the owner of the handheld Nintendo Switch, I strongly oppose it! Of course, Bornstein said he thought the Switch wasn’t really mobile because it didn’t connect to a wireless network. By this standard, anyone who owns an iPhone with data capabilities over a cellular network is actually a cell phone, probably because they are children and parents have processed this setting, or simply because it’s cheap. I don’t own it. That seems wrong!

But can’t I play Fortnite on the console?

Cheerfully, Apples Swanson pointed out that it wasn’t in the 90’s. What he meant was that not just one device, but multiple devices were much more standard than before. If all these devices alternate with each other, what’s important to the user if he needs to use a PC or console to access Fortnite? Swanson reminded us that some testimony heard from Apple experts early in the trial suggests that 80% of iOS players make in-app purchases elsewhere. ..

It’s clear why the definition of the market is so important. If you agree with Apple’s view that Fortnite is a game and the competitive market is basically wherever I can buy a game, Epic has no case. However, if you agree with Epics’ view that the relevant market is the distribution of mobile apps, Apple is undoubtedly exclusive to refusing to allow apps in the iPhone app store. This is where Epic’s failure to tell a clear, simple, and coherent story undermines that claim. I agree and agree that Apple sometimes deliberately interferes with competition. Otherwise, iMessage doesn’t have green bubbles. It’s hard to say in simple terms why consoles are accepted as an alternative to games on mobile phones.

But set it aside. After all, I’m not a judge! Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers also pointed out that allowing Epics to allow other app stores to the iPhone and sideload apps could undermine consumer choice. After all, she suggested that people are generally aware of Apple’s tightly controlled ecosystems and deliberately choose them. What’s more, she said the cost of Google Store apps is about the same.

Well, Epic Bornstein said it was because of duopoly. Apple is concerned about price pressure in only one record. It’s a 2011 email from Schiller asking if Apple needs to reduce fees at some point. Apparently, price competition hasn’t let Apple lower its fees yet, unless the proceedings count as competition.

This series of questions suggested that Gonzales Rogers agreed that there was no competitive pressure on apple pricing.

You see, Apple’s small developer program, which withdrew fees for certain studios, seemed to be the result of the proceedings above all else. (At least the $ 1 million small business program issue from what I’ve seen so far: it wasn’t really the result of competition. It’s the pressure you felt on Gonzales from investigations, from proceedings rather than competitions. Seems to be the result Rogers said last week.) This line of skeptical questions suggested, at least to me, that Gonzales Rogers agreed that there was no competitive pressure on Apple’s pricing. That’s probably welcome news for Epic.

If Apple actually has the monopoly and is acting anti-competitively with it, what should the consequences be every day when other hot topics were remedies? Epic wanted to ban the restriction of making the App Store the only option for downloading apps on iOS. This means allowing both sideloading and other game stores on the iPhone. Epic also wanted to remove the requirement to use Apple’s in-app purchase processor for in-app transactions for digital products.

For Apple, this meant that Epic wanted to use Apple IP without paying like a developer tool. After all, Apples Doren pointed out that, like the first app, he could only allow his own app on the iPhone (it was immediately jailbroken to allow other apps to load, but I don’t care. Please).

Gonzales Rogers seems to have been skeptical of the cure. In addition to the soundly exchanged IP question, she asked Epics Bornstein to cite some cases in which the court demanded that companies completely change their business model. Well, there’s Microsoft, Bornstein said. Yes, but the case was filed by the government, and Epic is not the government. In fact, Gonzales Rogers said Epic had never shown her an equivalent antitrust lawsuit that the court had granted the kind of ruling that Epic had requested.

Aside from the fact that I’m neither a mind leader nor a judge, what I heard in court today didn’t sound like an epic victory. Yes, the record is full of times Apple has behaved badly. But the question is not whether Apple has always worked. I left the courtroom feeling Apple had the upper hand.

Of course, all the evidence that Epic has packed into the record may go beyond charm and serve them. After all, Amy Klobuchar says she’s watching the trial carefully. So even if Epic loses this battle, the strategy could win the war by creating a new antitrust law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos