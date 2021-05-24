Disney rebuilds DMED tech team





Los Angeles Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) Technology has reorganized its technology team by adding a few new executives to its leadership rank as part of its ongoing commitment to innovate and accelerate Disney’s growth. ..

The reorganization will create eight core groups within the DMED Technology Group: Advertising Platforms, Business Operations, Consumer Experiences and Platforms, Content Operations, Content Platforms, Design, Engineering Services, and Media Engineering.

In addition to the structural changes, DMED Technologies Executive Vice President and CTO Aaron LaBerge has announced that three new engineers, Oke Okaro, Jen Schwarz and Mike White, will join his senior leadership team.

DMED Technology is one of The Walt Disney Company’s key business segments. Bring together next-generation DTC and product, technology, and commercialization teams responsible for linear delivery, advertising technology, engineering, operations, and the Disneys digital product portfolio. This includes thousands of engineers on software, platform, product, and service teams.

“This new partnership recognizes where we are and where we are going tomorrow, and uses technology to deliver great stories and products to consumers around the world, drive business and drive innovation. We are in a position to continue our legacy, “says La Berge.

Among the new members of the leadership team, Okaro will join as Senior Vice President of Business Operations for DMED Technology, leading teams affiliated with DMED Business for global program and project management, capital and portfolio management, investment and resources. Provides prioritization of. Other important features.

Schwarz will participate as Senior Vice President of Engineering Services DMED Technology. The newly created role will lead the team that provides connectivity and services throughout DMED technology.

White joins DMED Technology, Senior Vice President of Consumer Experience and Platforms, and leads the engineering and product development team responsible for creating, developing, and growing the digital product portfolio of DMED Technology. These include more than 90 sites and natives that reach more than 380 million consumers each month from brands such as ABC, ABC News, Disney.com, Disney Now, ESPN, FX, Marvel, National Geographic and Star Wars. Contains the application.

In addition to these new members of the LaBerges leadership team, the division’s CTO has expanded its role by leveraging several other executives, including Mike Andrews, Kato Tag, Chris Lawson, and Michael Polard.

As Senior Vice President of Ad Platforms at DMED Technology, Jeremy Helfand will continue to lead the Group’s Ad Platforms team and work with Disney Advertising Sales to manage advertising technology and product development.

Andrews is leading the new content platform team as Senior Vice President of Content Platforms at DMED Technology.

As Vice President of Design for DMED Technology, Mr. Kato leads a new, centralized design team.

Lawson has been promoted to the newly created role as Senior Vice President of Content Operations for DMED Technology.

Polard has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Media Engineering.

As a result of these changes, John Haat (formerly Senior Vice President of Media Engineering) will continue to serve as advisor to Labelage and Polard until his retirement until the end of 2021.

The company praised Heerdt for more than 20 years of service, “By driving strategic facility development and system engineering innovation, the company stays one step ahead of the industry and the future of television and media. I helped prepare for it. “

