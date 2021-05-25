Google Photos has finally stopped pretending that compressed photos are of high quality





Are you planning to continue using Google Photos when unlimited free storage runs out on June 1st? If you’re like me, you’re probably still struggling to figure out if you can afford to put off that decision a little longer, and today Google makes that calculation a little easier. Did.

First, the company finally said it as it is: Google no longer pretends that its compressed, low-quality photos and videos are high-quality, which just last week gave me a long explanation. Would have saved! (Since June 1st, existing Google Pixel smartphone owners will continue to have unlimited high-quality photos, but if you’re using a Samsung or iPhone, for example, you’ll usually not count towards the new 15GB limit. There were no quality photos.)

Soon, Storage Saver will be the name of Google’s regular quality photos, formerly known as high quality. You can upload either in the storage saver or in the original quality hierarchy. Both count towards storage allocation and the original quality uses more data.

What if you already have 10GB worth of Gmail and 2GB of documents stored in a Google Drive like you, and only 3GB left for your photos before you need to pay? First of all, please be aware that existing high quality photos before June 1st will not be counted in the quota. Google also has new tools to help you find and remove blurry photos and large videos, freeing up even more space.

As you can see in the GIF above,[ストレージの管理]It’s in the section. It also helps you find and delete screenshots, which has been a feature of Google Photos for some time. Google also promises to notify users who are approaching quotas. If you are logged in to your account, click here to see your storage quote.

Isn’t it still confusing? I won’t blame you. It took me a while to figure everything straight in my head, especially given that Google offers different levels of exempt free storage, depending on the Pixel smartphone I own. It was. Here is an attempt to condense that information for you:

Everyone, including non-Pixel owners: Anything uploaded before June 1, 2021 will not count towards a 15 GB quota Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 5: Unlimited free Storage savers, also known as high-quality images, are still available, but not in their original quality Pixel 3: Upload before January 1, 2022 to get unlimited free original-quality photos and videos.Then you can get unlimited storage saver Pixel 2: (past tension) got unlimited free original quality Uploaded photos and videos before January 16, 2021 and will have unlimited storage saver in the future Get Pixel (2016): Get unlimited free original quality photos and videos until your smartphone kicks the bucket

Future Google phones will not have these benefits. The existing Pixel will finally offer unlimited free high quality uploads. Google confirmed with The Verge in November.

