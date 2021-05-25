AI eDiscovery Company Reveal Appoints Executive Legal Technology Veterinarian Gibson Dunn





On June 3, 2020, a woman walking at Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy can be seen in silhouette. REUTERS / Yara Nardi

Reveal-Brainspace, an artificial intelligence eDiscovery platform, is asking legal technology company DISCO for the latest hires.

Chicago-based Reveal has announced the appointment of former DISCO Chief Innovation Officer Cat Casey. This move follows the company’s “record” growth, including new customers and recent combinations with NexLP and Brainspace.

Casey will join the company’s leadership team as Chief Growth Officer, Ribir said Monday.

The eDiscovery company acquired the legal AI software company NexLP in August last year. In January, it merged with visual analytics firm Brainspace in a transaction involving a $ 200 million investment by software private equity fund K1 Investment Management LLC.

According to the website, Reveal’s customers include law firms, companies, legal service providers, and government agencies. In November, the company partnered with DLA Piper to launch a service that is poised to mitigate cartel risk within the enterprise. Over the past year, Reveal has also promoted relationships with law firms such as Thompson & Knight and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, as well as legal service providers Epiq and United Lex.

Casey’s hiring is in line with the goal of investing in AI hiring in legal affairs, according to Ribir, a clear trend on Monday when Baker McKenzie announced that it had deepened its ties with the AI-powered platform Spark Beyond. was.

Casey pointed out that the combination of NexLP and Brainspace “confuses” the eDiscovery market.

“I knew I had to bottle this lightning bolt after a strong incident that feared FOMO (FOMO),” she said in a statement. “In an industry with frequent insubstantial hype, Reveal offers a powerful, innovative and intuitive solution to complex legal challenges.”

Casey spent two years at DISCO, which also provides eDiscovery software. The Austin-based company announced in December that it had completed a $ 100 million round of funding. This brings the total investment to $ 235 million. The company was born out of Houston-based litigation boutique Camara & Sibley. DISCO did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her departure.

Prior to joining DISCO in May 2019, Casey led Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher’s global eDiscovery and hands-on technology team. She previously held a leading position in computer forensics and eDiscovery practices at PricewaterhouseCoopers and KPMG.

In a statement, Ribir CEO Jisa said, “We are excited to welcome (Casey) to the Ribir team. Her background and talent have contributed significantly to the company’s current and ongoing success. I know what to do. “

read more:

DLA Piper launches AI-led cartel risk service with state-of-the-art technology partnership

EDiscovery market integration continues with 9-digit acquisition of Exterro

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sara Merken Sara Merken reports on privacy and data security, as well as legal business, including leading companies in the legal innovation and legal services industry. Contact her at [email protected]





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos