The weather on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket this week looks good

Weather conditions around Cape Canaveral Air Force Base should favor the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket this week, a military forecaster said Monday.

With good visibility, the 230-foot rocket will fly 90% “go” during the momentary launch window on Wednesday at 2:59 pm. Launch Complex 40 will host the attempt.

Additional weather standards, such as Atlantic high-rise winds and conditions that could affect the recovery of rocket drone vessels, were listed as “low risk.”

Other SpaceX News: Firefly Chooses SpaceX to Launch Blue Ghost Lunar Module from Florida

Scrub: Due to technical issues, ULA needs to scrub the launch of Atlas V from Cape Canaveral

Cape temperatures are expected to reach around 85 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and humidity to reach 50%. Some cumulus clouds should form, but the chances of rain are low.

The launch on Wednesday is the 29th day of the Starlink Internet Constellation, which currently has approximately 1,600 spacecraft in orbit, according to a database maintained by Harvard Smithsonian astronomer Jonathan McDowell. SpaceX wants to launch thousands more to cover the Internet evenly around the world.

Also, although the schedule changes frequently, it is the last launch before June and is expected to be packed with five missions.

SpaceX hopes to launch four missions next month. The first week is a cargo dragon supply mission to the SiriusXM satellite and the International Space Station. Space Force GPS satellites around mid-June. And a ride-sharing mission with some payload by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, the United Launch Alliance is aiming for the next Atlas V launch on June 23rd. The rocket will fly from the Launch Complex 41, set with the most powerful 551 configuration 5-meter payload fairing, five solid rocket boosters, one upper engine, and several test payloads for the Space Force.

For the latest information, please visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Released on Wednesday, May 26th

Rocket: SpaceX Falcon 9 Mission: 29th batch of Starlink satellites Launch time: 2:59 pm Launch window: Instant launch Complex: 40 landings at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base: Drone ship Weather: 90% “go”

For live updates and videos, please visit floridatoday.com/space on Wednesday, May 26th at 2:00 pm.

Please contact Emre Kelly ([email protected] or 321-242-3715). Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @EmreKelly. Subscribe to atfloridatoday.com/specialoffer/ to support space journalism.

Read or share this story: https: //www.floridatoday.com/story/tech/science/space/2021/05/24/weather-looks-good-spacex-starlink-launch-week/5239615001/

