You may be able to turn off your Android smartphone with the Google Assistant





Over the last few years, the Google Assistant has acquired many important features. For now, it is estimated that all new features will be included in the Android 12 OS, and you can use the Google Assistant to turn off your Android smartphone.

On Android 12, Google has added the ability to trigger the Google Assistant by pressing and holding the power key. You may be able to go one step further in this direction and use voice commands directly to quickly turn off your phone.

9To5Google’s APKIsight post decompiles the latest version of the app. It reveals multiple lines of code. Apparently, these codes suggest possible future features.

One of the changes highlighted in the latest version of the Google Assistant in this APC Insight post is that you can access it by pressing and holding the power button.

Until now, you could only say “Hey Google” or swipe up from the corner of the screen. Currently, the latest Google Search Beta app has a new way to use the assistant.

The latest Google Search Beta app shows a new way to turn off your phone using the Google Assistant

In particular, it includes two new ways to turn off your smartphone on Android 12. The first option requires you to press Power + Volume Up keys at the same time to access the power menu.

The second way to turn off your smartphone is to tell your Google Assistant to “turn it off.” Note that this option was missing in the current stable version of Android.

This also means that apart from bringing new aesthetic changes to the overall design, Google has also added quite a few nifty features to Android 12.

However, 9To5Google users were not able to use this feature with the Android 12 Beta1 update. The Google Assistant will display the message “Power control is not available or will show you the correct way to turn off your smartphone.”

Also, it’s not clear if saying “turn off the phone” will turn off the phone completely or bring up a power menu to manually turn off the phone.

Similarly, there is no information as to whether this feature will be available on all devices running the Android 12 operating system or will be dedicated to Pixel devices.

Many questions have not been answered yet. I believe it will become clearer after the arrival of a stable version of Android12OS. For now, all we can do is wait for a stable version to be released.

