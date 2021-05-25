2021 Class Graduation Gift Guide: Ideas for that high school, college graduate in your life





There were few traditional grades in the 2021 class.

Graduation gift ideas can be difficult to collect for that senior in your life. So here’s a list of potential ideas from our Graduation Gift Guide when your loved one celebrates with a diploma or diploma:

electronics

Save $ 30 on Walmart’s iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi connection. It currently sells for $ 249.99.

Bose has a large number of speakers and headphones, including noise canceling, sports, wireless, earphones, open ears, and gaming headsets.

Wal-Mart has a variety of laptops for college graduates and graduates heading to work.

The Apple Watch is priced at Wal-Mart, and the Series 3 GPS is priced at $ 169.99.

Save about 20% on Apple AirPods with Amazon’s Charging Case.

The Neewer 18 Smartphone Ring Light Kit is a ring lamp with daylight color temperature and a convenient dimming range of 1-100%. Listed for $ 80.99.

Amazon Echo Dot is as low as $ 49.99 on Amazon.

Home accessories

AwayTravel has several options for suitcases for graduates who may travel on vacation or move for their first job. You have a variety of options, from carry-on baggage ($ 225) to carry-on baggage ($ 245), medium-sized aircraft ($ 275), and large carry-on baggage ($ 295). You can also personalize your purchase.

Luna weighted the blanket for $ 69.99. Blankets are available for £ 12, 15 and 20. Evenly distributed weight stimulates the release of serotonin, increasing melatonin and decreasing cortisol.

Brooklinen offers a variety of bed sheet combinations, from loose hardcore seat bundles (reduced from $ 240 to $ 216) to classic core seat sets ($ 109 to $ 98.10).

Nordstrom sells a number of women’s handbags in the $ 39- $ 198 range. Get 40% Off Signature Legend Coated Canvas Tote for just $ 159.

Also check out the leather laptop bags that Nordstrom must offer.

Papier has a large number of 2021 planners, daily planners, leather planners and photo planners.

Food & drink accessories

The YETI 10 ounce tumbler with mug slider lid comes in a variety of colors and sells for $ 19.99. The 20 ounce version costs $ 29.99.

BUNN 52700 CSB2G Speed ​​Brew Elite Coffee Maker Gray, 10 cups can be purchased on Amazon for $ 129.99 and will be delivered free of charge to Amazon Prime customers. You can brew a full pot of coffee in less than half the time of other top-selling home coffee makers. Check out all the coffee makers available.

Keurig offers a K-Mini single serve coffee maker for $ 79.99. It will be shipped free of charge. With a width of less than 5, incredibly slim and easy to use, the K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker is perfect for great coffee everywhere.

Nutri Bullet Pro Exclusive, an all-mat version of the popular Nutri Bullet Pro 900 series blender! Has seven unique colors, these are only available from the website. Listed for $ 99.99.

Wal-Mart has a variety of SodaStream Fountain Home Soda Maker Kits for as low as $ 49.88.

Both the Blue Apron and Sunbasket offer healthy, tasty and affordable meal kit subscriptions.

Markheim is a sports reporter for the Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @ Mark_Heim.

