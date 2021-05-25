WEAV3D Completes $ 1 Million SAFE Raise to Fund Next-Generation Composite Technology Commercialization | National Business





Norcross, Georgia-(BUSINESSWIRE)-May 24, 2021-

WEAV3D Inc., an innovator in composites, manufacturing processes, and processing equipment, recently raised $ 1,000,000 in Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) thanks to the participation of Castellan Group, Propel (x), and Entuitive. Announced that it was completed. This investment will support the expansion of WEAV3D’s engineering and sales teams and expand the company’s commercialization activities next year.

Castellan is excited to partner with WEAV3D, says Scott Smith, founder of Castellan Group, an independent investment adviser. The company believes it has the potential to transform many important industries and bring sustainable benefits to both business and the environment.

In addition to the Castellan Group, the $ 1,000,000 SAFE raise is Propel (x), an online investment platform that connects investors to industry professionals and deep-tech starters, and a market-leading structural engineering company. Made possible by Entuitive. We have made a strategic investment in WEAV3D. Many private angel investors were also involved.

This investment follows the $ 999,943 National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II grant. The award will fund the design, manufacture and testing of continuous composite molding machines that use ultrasonic welding to improve the production throughput of WEAV3D’s continuous composite molding process. This process produces an optimized lattice structure that allows you to create lightweight structural composites with the low cost and cycle time associated with traditional composite manufacturing.

Details: www.weav3d.com.

WEAV3D Inc.about

WEAV3D Inc. is an innovator in composites, manufacturing processes, and processing equipment. Headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, they were born as a technical startup in the Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology. The patent-pending WEAV3D composite molding process enables the production of optimized lattice structures and, in combination with injection molding or thermoforming processes, is lightweight with the low cost and cycle time associated with traditional composite manufacturing. You can create structural composites. These innovations will enable companies in industries such as automobiles, aircraft, wind turbines and freight to manufacture lighter, stronger and cheaper parts. Details: www.weav3d.com.

About Castellan Group

Castellan Group, LLC is a SEC-registered investment advisor and multi-family family office that exists to partner with the ultra-rich as a responsible steward of assets. In addition to managing many quantitative public investment strategies, Castellan invests directly in healthcare, financial technology, emerging consumers, green technology and waste treatment businesses across different stages and levels of the capital stack. Is building. Details: www.castellangroup.com.

About Propel (x)

Propel (x) is an online investment platform that leverages Deep Technology. Propel (x) connects investors with industry professionals and DeepTech start-ups. Startups on the platform are, among other things, pioneering innovations in new forms of clean energy, life-saving therapies, new space exploration methods, and artificial intelligence. Propel (x) is the premier platform for Deep Tech innovation, helping the next generation of visionary companies. Details: www.propelx.com.

About Entuitive

We take design performance to new heights through collaboration with clients such as architects, developers, building owners, managers and construction professionals. Our work includes structural engineering, building skins, restoration and consulting for special projects. We have a reputation for ingenuity in a variety of areas, including commerce, sports, recreation, institutions, culture, housing, retail, healthcare, transportation and hospitality.

Details: www.entuitive.com.

Contact: Glen Turvey

[email protected]

1-973-206-3090 x201

Source: WEAV3D Inc.

