Summer swimming safety tips





Playing in and around the water is one of the fun of summer, but there are some significant risks associated with this precious seasonal pastime. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the second most common cause of accidental death in children under the age of 14.

The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions will increase the likelihood that many families will have informal gatherings, travel to the beach and children will have unsupervised access to water. For this reason, it is important for children to take swimming lessons to learn water safety skills and develop safer habits in and around the water. When swimming lessons begin nationwide, there are many that are safe with COVID-19 precautions.

Keep your family safe at the water’s edge this summer with tips from the Make a Splash Tour released by Phillips 66 and the American Swimming Foundation.

Designate a water watcher and, when in or near the water, carefully monitor the children to specify a water watcher. Watch all kids and adolescents swim and play in and around the water, even if they know how to swim. Keeping infants and inexperienced swimmers within arm length at all times helps to be able to provide assistance as needed.

Regardless of swimming ability in pool or open water situations, anyone participating in boating, paddling or towed water sports must wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket. Preschool children (aged 5 and under), especially those who are not protected by touch surveillance, should always wear life jackets. Swimming aids and water toys such as water wings, inflatable water wings and rings are not intended as life-saving devices.

Learning to swim shows that formal swimming lessons reduce the risk of childhood drowning by 88%. Through the annual Make a Splash Tour, the American Swimming Foundation encourages children’s swimming lessons with the support of Phillips 66. By equipping your child with swimming skills, you will open the door to a lifetime of safety, fun, fitness and even employment opportunities.

The lessons teach different swimming strokes step by step, but some of the most important things swimmers learn in beginner classes are breathing control and how to float. These basic skills are essential to staying on the surface of the water if someone cannot touch themselves or are too tired to swim safely. Children can participate in swimming classes before walking, and parent-child swimming classes provide opportunities for ties along with water safety education.

Swim in a designated area and follow the signs and flags posted, buoys and flags in larger bodies of water such as lakes and oceans, mark a safe swimming area, about depth, underwater surfaces, changes in flow Commonly used to provide visual clues. Tell your children what these signs and markers mean and that they are installed as a safety tool rather than a toy to play or float.

Learn CPRf where unthinkable things happen. Knowing how to perform CPR allows you to take immediate action. This has been shown to significantly improve the outcomes of submerged children. In the time it takes for paramedics to arrive, you can save someone’s life. Seconds are counted. The sooner you start CPR, the more likely you are to recover. There are many places to offer CPR training, such as community organizations and nonprofits. Remember to keep your certification up to date once you have completed the initial requirements.

Prioritize safety for your summer water enjoyment. For more information, including swimming lesson providers in your area, visit usaswimming.org/makeasplash. (Family characteristics)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos