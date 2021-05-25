Why there is no data in the Google On Why Page Experience Report





Martin Splitt of Google explains to site owners why data isn’t populated in the page experience report in the search console.

A question about the lack of page experience data in the search console was asked during a live performance of Split at the Search Engine Journal Today Show.

Loren Baker, founder of SEJ, is concerned that SEOs and site owners will not see data in the search console even though they have thoroughly tested the site for core web vitals and other page experience factors. Tells Splitt that he is.

After all, these sites don’t generate enough field data for Google to confidently deliver reports that describe what users are experiencing.

For clarity, lack of data does not indicate an error. The reason other tools can generate reports is because they use lab data rather than field data.

Splitt adds that even sites that receive significant amounts of traffic may not have generated the telemetry data that Google needs to publish reports.

“We don’t have enough field data. We may have enough visitors. If these visitors haven’t generated telemetry data, we don’t have telemetry data yet.

Also, even if there is data, it may not be enough to confidently say that this is the data we think represent the actual signal. Therefore, if your data source is too unstable, or if your data is too noisy, you may decide that you don’t actually have that signal.

… The more traffic you have, the more likely it is that your data will be generated quickly, but that is not a guarantee. “

All the site owner can do is patiently wait for Google to collect the field data needed to create the report.

There is no reason to panic. If you’ve fixed everything as an SEO or site owner and your test tools show that your site is green, you’re doing everything you can.

Is there a possibility of a more detailed search console report?

Another question about the search console page experience report was asked later in the show. This is related to the level of detail in the report.

The report currently provides a comprehensive rating of the Core Web Vitals metric based on a sample page.

Google can use Chrome’s tools to identify UX issues and measure Core Web Vitals metrics page by page. Is it possible for Google to add that level of reporting to the search console?

If Google does, Split says it may cause privacy issues. At this time, we have no plans to add page-by-page reports to the search console.

“I don’t think this is always easy, especially because we need to make sure that the information isn’t leaked too much. This can make the information unnecessarily private, but that’s it. I’m not sure if there is anything planned to give more insight into.

If you’re testing with local development tools, you already have a lot of insights. But I don’t think there are any plans for the search console roadmap. “

Listen to the full discussion in the video below:

