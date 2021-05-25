10 Recent Medical IT, Innovation Partnerships





This is the 10 recent health IT vendor contracts and operations that are accelerating digital transformation efforts in healthcare organizations.

1. Rochester, Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic has partnered with NxgenPort, a biomedical technology company that builds remote patient monitoring devices.

2. Mayo Clinic and Oakland, CA-based Kaiser Permanente have announced a joint strategic investment in Medically Home Group, a high-tech services company promoting a Boston-based home hospital program.

3. Concussion diagnostics firm Oculogica, Philadelphia Children’s Hospital, and University of Wisconsin-Green Bay are working together on wearable devices to detect concussion in military and athletes.

4. Banner Health will use Xealth to launch a new digital health program to extend digital therapy and remote monitoring services across the Phoenix-based health system and its Cerner EHR.

5. The University of Washington, in collaboration with Microsoft and the Creative Destruction Lab, a non-profit science and technology program, has begun collaborative research focused on innovation in artificial intelligence and biomedicine, the organization said on May 20. Said.

6. The UPMC Health Plan released a tool on May 24 that allows members to ask questions on Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant devices to learn more about their benefits and health insurance topics.

7. The Biden administration has partnered with Uber and Lyft to coordinate a free ride for those who want to be vaccinated with COVID-19.

8. Common Health, a free app that provides Android users with mobile access to health records, has more than 385, including Boston-based Mass General Brigham, Newark, Delaware-based Christiana Care, and the University of California, San Diego. He said he is affiliated with a medical system.

9. Google and Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine have collaborated to develop an artificial intelligence tool that supports the work of clinicians by triaging mammography patients.

10. Philadelphia-based Pennsylvania and Danville, PA-based Gaisinger Health System uses AI to improve health outcomes by generating hospital-friendly recommendations based on patient surveys Cooperated to do.

