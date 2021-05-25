Apex Legends now punishes Arenas Quitters with a new update





Respawn Entertainment will now punish Apex Legends players who have finished a match in the newly added Arenas mode early in a future update.

Once the patch arrives, players will not be able to leave the newly added Arenas match in Apex Legends. The new mode is popular with players of popular first-person shooters, but there is certainly room for improvement. The addition of Bocek Bow was criticized for being overwhelmed, and Respawn Entertainment immediately issued a patch to undermine Marksman’s weapons. The Spitfire, an LMG that consumes a lot of ammo in the game, has also become nervous trying to balance the weapons that are popular with fans.

Weapon fixes weren’t the only revision of Apex Legends’ new legacy season. With the addition of the arena, three maps for round base mode have appeared. In the new Phase Runner map, players have discovered a ghost lock that allows them to hide to defeat confused enemies. Before Respawn fixed the bug, the developers threatened to ban the player if he remained hidden in the ghost lock. This new patch focuses on punishing smokers and will continue to provide updates to Apex Legends.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Apex Legends: 5 Best Character Selections for New Players

In a message on the Respawn Twitter account, Respawn Entertainment posted an update patch note aimed at punishing Apex Legends players who finished the Arenas game early. Players who end a match will face the same penalties as ending a ranked battle royale match. If a player finishes a ranked battle royale game early, they will not be able to find a match for the set amount of time. The timer increases as the player continues to finish the ranked match. Before attempting to end an arena match early, players will receive a warning message before they actually end. The quitter will only be penalized if he is completely separated from the team of three.

Incoming @playapex update.

We’re restoring slow effects on Watson’s fences, introducing river penalties in the arena, and improving the distribution of backpack loot.

See the complete list of changes below: pic.twitter.com/tJoFLLfEK0

— Respawn (@Respawn) May 24, 2021

Prior to the patch, players were free to leave 3v3 mode without facing any punishment. Quitters gave their former teammates a clear disadvantage and left them unattended in a tense skirmish. With this new patch, players can clearly discourage abandoning their teammates. Apart from the arena punishment, the new patch also modified Watson’s fence ability, allowing her electric fence to slow down the enemy again.

The respawn decision to punish Arenas smokers is a great way to balance the new modes. Players are always dissatisfied with their teammates who have decided to finish the match early. By implementing some kind of punishment, players will stay in the match and avoid penalties. The new punishment does not completely stop smokers, but it is a good step in keeping the arena match as fair as possible. Respawn continues to punish smokers and scammers to make Apex Legends a place of equal competition. When the new punishment is applied, those who try to quit will think twice before abandoning their teammates in the middle of the fight.

Next: Apex Legends ranked players trap teammates in Deathloop

Source: Respawn / Twitter

Warzone Recreation of the Scene from Rambo: First Blood 2 Dead and Accurate

About the author Jack Martin (12 articles published)

Jack Martin is a freelance writer responsible for ScreenRant’s video games. You can follow him on Twitter @ Fascinated Jack. Jack studied journalism and communication at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and earned a Master of Science in Professional Communication from Clark University. Video games are an integral part of Jacks’ life. He has incorporated his passion for games into his school work and recently published his climax research treatise on practical applications of video games that go beyond entertainment. As a writer for The Direct, Jack covered developments on the PlayStation and Xbox. Apart from video games, Jack loves movies and television. Writing is Jacks’ main focus, but he also co-sponsors several podcasts on everything from video games to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other works by Jack Martin







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos