There is a lot of evidence that Netflix wants to be the game Netflix





Netflix has occasionally stepped into the game, but perhaps the most successful one is choosing its own adventure-style movie, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, as the most prominent example. However, according to some reports over the past few days, the streaming giant may have expanded further into the game with a new bundle for Netflix subscribers.

The information had its first report on Friday, writing that Netflix wants to hire an executive to oversee the new game effort, and the company is considering a bundle of games similar to the Apple Arcade. .. (A few hours later, Reuters confirmed that game executives were planning to hire on Netflix.) The company also chose not to include ads in the game, according to The Information. But the information also said Netflix’s plans are still very fluid.

However, in the report published on Monday, Axios shared details from its own report. Axios sources say they see the service to be offered to Netflix subscribers as a small Apple Arcade bundle that includes both licensed Netflix IP and games commissioned by Indie Studios. However, this service may be launched in 2022.

Netflix hasn’t publicly confirmed the potential for expanded gaming efforts, but in statements released by both The Information and Polygon, the company is actually planning more in the game. I left the door open for my thoughts.

Members appreciate the variety and quality of the content. That’s why we’ve continued to expand our offerings from series to documentaries, movies, local language originals, and reality TV. Members also enjoy direct access to their favorite stories through interactive shows such as Bandersnatch and You vs. Wild, and games based on Stranger Things, La Casa de Papel, and All the Boys. So I was excited to do more with interactive entertainment.

Netflix has a lot of titles based on popular video games currently or in production, such as Castlevania, Resident Evil, and The Witcher (one of Netflix’s biggest shows), so the company makes clear the value of video games. recognizing. bite. It’s not strange that the company wants to market the series through new games, or create new games with the ultimate Ouroboros and eventually become a new Netflix show in the future.

Netflix seems to be on the way in 2019, partnering with Telltale Games for a secret Stranger Things game that died before it was announced. Sources told The Verge that Netflix was just entering space and didn’t actually have a game group. Still a place. Telltales Minecraft: Story mode has survived, but it can still be played on Netflix, at least in part.

Many companies are trying to build Netflix services, but for games. There are only two things that come to mind: Apple Arcade and Xbox Game Pass. However, these reports and Netflix’s curious non-denial suggest that Netflix may want to eat their own lunch this time around.

