Are Google Ads Worth It? Three key stats … and how to get the most out of Google Ads





Small business owners often wonder if it’s worth spending money on Google Ads and PPC (pay-per-click) campaigns, whether they own a physical location or not. You may have heard statistics that 44% of the money spent on advertising is wasted on unviewed banner ads on your website.

That’s pretty true, many people completely ignore banner ads on their websites. However, Google Ads are a bit different because they don’t show up as banner ads. They usually appear as sponsored results in Google Search itself. In fact, about half of people don’t recognize ads in search results compared to banner ads on popular websites.

So is Google Ads worth it? We think so, but we intended to lay out some important statistics to show why.

Some Important Statistics About Google Ads 95.88% of Google Searches Are Over 4 Words (Statista, 2020) Online Ads Can Improve Brand Awareness Up to 80% (WebFX, 2019) 5 Minutes for Small Business 2 are running PPC Campaign (WebFX, 2019) 80% of companies focus on Google Ads for PPC campaigns (Tech Jury, 2020) Search advertising is the most popular PPC advertising and social , Remarketing, Display, Shopping, Native, Programmatic, Podcast (Acquisio, 2019) Google Ads results receive 65% of clicks starting with keyword purchases, but only 35% organic search results Not Received (Askmedigi, 2020) Internet users are four times more likely to click on Google’s paid search ads (63%) than any other search engine on Amazon (15%), YouTube (9%), Bing ( 6%) (Clutch, 2019) Best-performing ads include action verbs in keywords

Determining your Google Ads budget depends on a number of variables. Most experts recommend that SMBs plan between $ 1,000 and $ 10,000 per month, but it’s better to start with a smaller range. As your advertising campaign execution experience (and business size) grows, we want to grow your budget.

The average cost-per-click for Google Ads is about $ 1 to $ 2, depending on your keywords. Of the Google ads clicked, 65% have buyer keywords such as buy, buy, buy. PPC management software can help you more efficiently track which keywords are working well and which keywords you are wasting money on. Therefore, it is worth checking out the Shapes list of the best PPC management software available.

Display network CPC keywords can cost less than $ 1, while top competing keywords can cost much more. Part of balancing your Google Ads budget is to get the most out of your costs. This means you can spend time optimizing your keywords and reduce or increase your total cost in other aspects of your advertising campaign.

Consumers drive 5 miles to local businesses found online

For local businesses with an online presence, Google Ads can be a huge investment in increasing brand awareness, website clicks, and foot traffic to physical locations. Geo-targeting allows you to target consumers within your region of business. This allows you to reduce your advertising costs without competing with nationally focused brands.

Statistics show that about 72% of consumers who find local stores online travel up to 5 miles from their current location. You can also include a map or phone extension so consumers can easily find your location on the map and click on ads to call your business directly.

95% of Google searches are 4 words or more

Products can appeal to different consumers for different purposes, and vendors usually need to primarily decide who to sell their products to. That’s not the case with PPC advertising. This helps you target different keywords for the same product and reach multiple different types of consumers at once.

Imagine a product like a coffee filter. Obviously people use them for drip coffee breweries, but not everyone who buys coffee filters uses them for coffee. Coffee filters can be used to filter herbal beer, remove deposits from homemade wines, or make homemade potpourri satchels.

With Google Ads campaigns, you can reach a wide range of consumers with keyword phrases that directly target your interests. As an example, you can create a coffee filter campaign that works best for your coffee flavor and a DIY potpourri coffee filter campaign.

You can optimize your product pages for common terms and use PPC advertising to capture traffic for a variety of product uses.

Conclusion

If you simply throw money in a Google advertising campaign, you’ll probably have a bad time. Successful PPC advertising campaigns require a lot of strategies and plans, and you need to adapt to consumer trends in the middle of your advertising campaign.

Still, for business owners who can think like consumers, anticipate trends, and find competitive keywords worth targeting, Google Ads is certainly a website banner ad or other old-fashioned form. Much better than spending money on advertising.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos