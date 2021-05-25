



Finnovant and Governor DAO (GDAO) today announced the first market integration of biometrics on the blockchain.

“Biometrics promises to enhance the security of user-friendly and customizable solutions,” said Brian Maw, CEO of Finnovant. “We are pleased to announce a partnership with Governor DAO to bring the power and security of biometrics to the blockchain.”

For years, blockchain has been plagued by civil resistance, whales, and other threats. Governor DAO and Finnovant are excited to release a biometric solution that solves this problem while protecting user anonymity. Anyone can opt in to the DAO Governor’s White List and early adopters will be offered free or discounted Proof of Presence Tokens (POEs).

“Since the existence of blockchain, civil resistance has been a continuous threat to blockchain and crypto space. With the release of this breakthrough technology, Governor DAO provides an essential service that will revolutionize the industry. I am in a position to do so. ”Michael Side, Governor DAO’s internal communications leader.

Individuals can opt in to the global whitelist by connecting to the portal via Web3 with https: //authentication.governordao.organd registration. Early participants holding a GDAO are eligible to claim an NFT

Governor DAO, LLC is a decentralized autonomy that provides governance as a service to blockchain projects of all sizes. GDAO has created a secure, transparent, decentralized autonomy that promotes community growth and engagement by creating a token holder-centric cryptocurrency.

Finnovant Inc. was founded with the vision of helping business leaders dramatically improve the way they interact with important information and customers. Our focus is on improving your digital security by developing new technologies with secure blockchain solutions in areas such as financial services, governance, IoT and healthcare. Finnovant provides biometrics to help prevent theft and fraud of personal information.

Chris Benedict Finovant 1-844-724-8911[email protected]

Source Finnovant, Inc.

